Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

Bessent said a provision of the One Big Beautiful Act was a “backdoor for privatizing Social Security”

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2025
Scott Bessent
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a press conference after the trade talks between the US and China in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Magnus Lejhall/TT News Agency via AP)

House Republicans are staying mum on Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s admission that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s plan to create brokerage accounts for newborns is actually a ploy to privatize Social Security.

Bessent made the remark while discussing the accounts, known as “Trump accounts,” at a Breitbart News event on July 30. “In a way, it’s a backdoor for privatizing Social Security,” he said.

Making changes to Social Security has long been considered the third rail of American politics, given the program’s immense popularity and its role in keeping 16.3 million Americans aged 65 and older out of poverty.

American Journal News reached out to 31 of the 35 House Republicans who are considered the most vulnerable incumbents in 2026 to see if they agreed with Bessent. None had responded at the time of publication.

Bessent later tried to walk back his comment, but his self-correction chafed against the fact that Republicans have been trying to eliminate Social Security literally since the program’s inception 90 years ago.

“Never in the history of the world has any measure been brought here so insidiously designed as to prevent business recovery, to enslave workers, and to prevent any possibility of the employers providing work for the people,” Rep. John Taber (R-NY) said of Social Security in 1935.

Privatizing the program could take various forms. In 2005, President George W. Bush proposed replacing Social Security with index fund investments, similar to the new “Trump accounts.” Bush’s plan was deeply unpopular and is often credited with helping Democrats win in the 2006 midterms.

President Donald Trump has pledged on multiple occasions not to cut Social Security. Despite these promises, his administration has pushed out thousands of staffers at the Social Security Administration, the agency that oversees the program. Experts warn these staffing cuts could slow the disbursement of benefits and make it harder for new retirees to enroll in the program.

Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, described Bessent’s remarks as a “terrible idea.”

“Unlike private savings, Social Security is a guaranteed earned benefit that you can’t outlive,” Altman said. “It has stood strong through wars, recessions, and pandemics. The American people have a message for Trump and Bessent: Keep Wall Street’s hands off our Social Security!”

Jesse Valentine
