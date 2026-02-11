search
Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

Whatley cited health care fraud as a reason to cut Medicaid.

By Jesse Valentine - February 11, 2026
Michael Whatley
US Senate candidate Michael Whatley is a featured speaker on the main stage at Turning Point's AmericaFest 2025 conference, a four-day event at the Phoenix Convention Center, as seen here on the closing day in Phoenix, Arizona USA on December 21, 2025. This Year's event was also a celebration of the legacy of founder Charlie Kirk. (Photo By: Alexandra Buxbaum/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

New campaign finance disclosures show that Republican Michael Whatley has accepted thousands of dollars in donations from individuals accused of Medicaid and Medicare fraud. He previously lauded efforts to crack down on such crimes.

Whatley is running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. His campaign reported raising $5.1 million between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025.

Included in the haul was $7,000 from Dr. Lenny Peters of High Point, NC. Peters is a physician and the founder of Bethany Medical, a health care provider with several offices in the central part of the state.

Last month, state and federal prosecutors accused Bethany Medical of routinely billing Medicare and Medicaid for unnecessary urine drug tests. They said that Peters personally enforced this practice.

Peters and Bethany Medical agreed to pay $8.8 million to settle the matter.

Whatley received another $7,000 from Brian Colleran of Akron, OH. Colleran’s wife, Gretchen, also contributed $7,000. Colleran is an executive who manages several nursing and rehabilitation facilities. He is also a prolific Republican donor.

In 2017, Brian and his co-executives paid $19.5 million to settle fraud complaints against three of their facilities. Federal prosecutors said the facilities falsified Medicare claims and named Colleran as the architect of the scheme.

Last year, Whatley defended Republicans’ cut of $1 trillion from Medicaid, arguing that it was necessary to root out fraud in the program and improve efficiency.

“We do not need waste, fraud, and abuse in these programs,” Whatley told CBS News in July 2025. “And by setting it up so that we are really, truly protecting America’s most vulnerable, we’re going to strengthen these programs for everybody that is involved.”

Health policy experts disagreed with this analysis. They say the rate of fraud in Medicaid is nominal and committed mostly by health care providers, like those supporting Whatley, not enrollees.

The Medicaid cut is expected to force 650,000 North Carolinians to lose their health coverage.

Whatley’s likely Democratic opponent, former Gov. Roy Cooper, raised $9.5 million in the final months of 2025.

Jesse Valentine
