Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

About 888,000 North Carolinians could see their health care premiums double if Obamacare tax credits expire.

By Jesse Valentine - November 21, 2025
Roy Cooper and Michael Whatley
FILE - This photo combination shows North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, in Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 23, 2024, left, and Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley, in Gastonia, N.C., July 31, 2025, right. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson, Erik Verduzco, file)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley appeared to call for the elimination of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), which provides health insurance to nearly 1 million North Carolinians.

“When you look at structurally what has happened since they passed Obamacare, prices have absolutely gone through the roof,” Whatley said in a Nov. 12 radio interview. “We need to get the government out of the way and get back to market-driven solutions on health care.”

Whatley’s language was similar to that used in A Plan to Repeal and Replace Obamacare, a report from the far-right Heritage Foundation that called for replacing the health care program in favor of a “market-based approach.” The Heritage Foundation also authored Project 2025.

Whatley’s rationale for repealing Obamacare is dubious. While health care prices have gone up since Obamacare became law in 2010, the rate of increase has been slower than it was before the law existed.

Whatley also applauded Senate Republicans for blocking an extension of tax subsidies that help Americans afford Obamacare. The blockade led to a 44-day government shutdown that briefly disrupted SNAP benefits.

The Senate is expected to vote again on extending the subsidies next month, but many political observers think it is unlikely to pass. About 888,000 North Carolinians could see their health care premiums double as a result.

Whatley is vying to succeed retiring Sen. Thom Tillis. His likely Democratic opponent is former Gov. Roy Cooper. Health care policy is expected to be a major issue in the race. 

As governor, Cooper successfully implemented Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, helping 600,000 people secure low- to no-cost health insurance. Whatley, meanwhile, has praised the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which is expected to kick 700,000 North Carolinians off Medicaid.

A Nov. 18 survey from the conservative-leaning Carolina Journal shows Cooper leading Whatley 46% to 42%. It is widely viewed as a race that could determine which party controls the Senate.

