Whatley runs for Senate as Robinson scandals resurface

Michael Whatley is trying to focus on the future in his U.S. Senate campaign in North Carolina, but the shadow of the GOP’s last statewide candidate, former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, is likely to loom large.

Robinson lost the 2024 governor’s race by almost 15 points, in part due to his reputation for making sexist and bigoted remarks, including in the comment section of a porn website. He also embraced several far-right policies, including a total abortion ban.

Whatley served as chair of the North Carolina Republican Party from 2019 to March 2024—almost the entire duration of Robinson’s political career. In that time, he praised Robinson on multiple occasions.

“Mark is a man of tremendous faith and a very solid conservative,” Whatley said in a September 2020 radio interview, when Robinson was first running for lieutenant governor. “I think he missed his calling as a Baptist preacher. He’s one of the most elegant, powerful speakers that I’ve seen in politics in generations.”

Whatley added that Robinson is a “man of the people.”

When Whatley made these remarks, it was already public knowledge that Robinson had posted on Facebook comparing abortion to murder, calling LGBTQ people “demonic,” accusing Jews of controlling Hollywood, and claiming COVID-19 was a “globalist” plot.

When Robinson won the 2020 race for lieutenant governor, Whatley said on social media that other Republicans should emulate him.

“Mark Robinson ran one of the most effective campaigns in NC history,” Whatley wrote. “He was relentlessly focused on delivering his message to NC voters and completely authentic. We need more candidates like Mark in politics.”

As lieutenant governor, Robinson repeatedly sparked controversy with his brash public remarks.

In June 2021, Robinson addressed the North Carolina Republican Convention, which Whatley also attended. In his speech, Robinson railed against abortion rights and told women, “Once you make a baby, it’s not your body anymore.”

More of Robinson’s past social media posts were unearthed in March 2023, including one in which he appeared to cast doubt on the death toll of the Holocaust. Robinson claimed this was a misinterpretation.

When Robinson secured the Republican nomination for governor in March 2024, Whatley publicly endorsed him.

“Congratulations to Mark Robinson for winning the NC Gubernatorial Primary,” Whatley wrote on X. “North Carolina voters have delivered a resounding message that they want change in the Governor’s Mansion and Mark Robinson is ready to deliver it!”

Whatley became chairman of the national Republican Party later that month.

He did not distance himself from Robinson until September 2024, when CNN reported that Robinson had left several comments on a porn forum, including one in which he declared himself a “Black Nazi” and another referring to Martin Luther King Jr. as “Martin Lucifer Koon.”

“Those comments are absolutely antithetical to Republican values,” Whatley told Bloomberg News.

Around the same time, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, a fellow Republican, told CNN that Whatley was partially to blame for Robinson’s rise. McCory said Whatley “ignored many known flaws that many of us knew about [Robinson] and just assumed they’d be brushed over. But [Robinson’s campaign] has been a ticking time bomb for several years now.”

Robinson’s campaign never recovered. He lost the 2024 election to current Gov. Josh Stein.

Whatley is now running to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who recently voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. On July 23, Tillis told Axios that Robinson’s campaign was an “embarrassment” and that North Carolina Republicans should “learn a lesson” from his candidacy.

Whatley is considered the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. His likely Democratic opponent is former Gov. Roy Cooper, who repeatedly denounced Robinson’s remarks and publicly called for his resignation on multiple occasions.

The North Carolina Senate contest is expected to be one of the most watched and expensive races of 2026.