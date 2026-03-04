Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

Michael Whatley, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, claimed inflation is “way down,” despite economic data pointing in the opposite direction.

Whatley made the statement in a Feb. 24 interview with Fox News while comparing the economic records of President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden ahead of that evening’s State of the Union address.

“Hundreds of thousands of jobs in the private sector are being created,” Whatley claimed. “Real wages are up year over year, inflation is way down, and GDP is growing. Our economy is starting to move again, and that’s a very important indicator for us.”

This is not accurate. While the rate of inflation has decreased slightly since Trump returned to office, prices have continued to rise. The latest figures show that prices are up 2.4% from last year.

A similar dynamic exists with gross domestic product (GDP). Overall, GDP has grown, but the rate of growth has decreased from 2.8% in 2024 to 2.2% in 2025. Economists warn that slowing GDP can signal a stalling economy and a shrinking job market.

Polls consistently show that 2026 voters see rising prices as a top concern. A Quinnipiac poll from December 2025 found that 65% of respondents have a negative view of the economy, and nearly half believe it is getting worse.

This is not the first time Whatley has mischaracterized the Trump economy. Last month, he told the Hugh Hewitt Show that “costs are coming down” and the Fox News Rundown podcast that “inflation is dramatically down.”

Whatley’s Democratic opponent in the Senate race is former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who has made affordability issues a centerpiece of his campaign.

“I worked with the Republican General Assembly to help create 640,000 new, better-paying jobs in our state,” Cooper told voters during a Feb. 26 roundtable discussion on the economy. “I worked with them to help provide paid parental leave for state employees. I think it’s critical for a U.S. senator to put the people before politics.”

The Cook Political Report, which evaluates the competitiveness of political races, ranks the U.S. Senate race in North Carolina as a toss-up.