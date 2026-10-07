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Zach Lahn Wants to ban H-1B hiring after benefitting from it

A private school founded by Lahn and his wife petitioned the government to hire foreign workers.

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
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Zach Lahn
Republican gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn speaks with reporters following the first Iowa gubernatorial debate at St. Ambrose University on October 6, 2026, in Davenport, Iowa. (Travis Berg/Four Seam Images via AP)

Republican Zach Lahn hired foreigners with H-1B visas to work at a private school he founded in Kansas. Now, he says he wants to crack down on H-1B hiring in education.

H-1B visas allow nonimmigrants with specialized skills to work in the United States. American employers initiate the process by petitioning the federal government when they wish to hire a foreign worker.

President Donald Trump and some Republicans say the H-1B program leads to fewer jobs for American workers, but there is little evidence to support this claim.

Lahn, who is running for Iowa governor, pledges on his campaign website to “stop issuing H-1B visas for jobs that Iowans can do in state government and in our universities.” He reiterated this pledge in a recent campaign ad.

“We’ll ban H-1B visa holders from being hired by Iowa government and universities,” Lahn says directly to the camera.

It’s worth noting that while a governor could theoretically direct state agencies and universities not to hire H-1B workers, it’s not clear that such an order would be legally binding.

In 2018, Lahn and his wife co-founded Wonder, a “nontraditional private school” in Wichita, KS. The school petitioned for two H-1B visas that same year. One visa was issued and the other request was withdrawn.

The school petitioned for another visa in 2021. Lahn was listed as the primary point of contact on the application.

Lahn has been criticized for maintaining a residence and business ties in Kansas while running to be Iowa’s top executive. His Democratic opponent is state auditor Rob Sand. 

Many polls indicate that Sand has a comfortable lead in the race.

Jesse Valentine
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