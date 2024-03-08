search
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

Kiggans has flirted with baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Representative Jen Kiggans (R-VA) speaks to media during a bipartisan press conference on the supplemental funding Defending Borders, Defending Democracies Act, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

A review of financial disclosures show Rep. Jennifer Kiggans (R-VA) has been funneling cash to far-right, extremist legislators. It’s part of a larger pattern of Kiggans embracing MAGA politics.

Kiggans has represented Virginia’s 2nd district in the United States House of Representatives since 2023. Kiggans previously served in the Virginia state Senate and was a pilot in the U.S. Navy. She is up for reelection in November.

In October 2023, Kiggans’ campaign contributed a total of $2,000 to lawmakers with problematic and controversial records. Half of that money went to State Senator Tara Durant who, according to a June 2020 police report, allegedly threatened to hit Black Lives Matter protestors with her car. Durant is accused of lying about this incident on the campaign trail when she claimed on multiple occasions that the BLM demonstrators accosted her. 

Kiggans gave $500 each to Delegate N. Baxter Ennis and State Senator Christie New Craig. Ennis has spread conspiracy theories suggesting that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Both Ennis and Craig have called for stricter voting laws, including ending same day registration and requiring voters to show photo identification.

Kiggans, herself, has flirted with 2020 election conspiracies. In a December 2020 Facebook post, she raised concerns about election integrity but stopped short of fully backing Trump’s lies that the election was stolen.

“I agree with you 100% that it is right to question the electoral process and to hold those accountable who are responsible for ensuring our elections are conducted fairly with the utmost integrity,” Kiggans said.

In January 2024, Kiggans campaign sent a fundraising text from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-VA). A few hours later, Stefanik, referred to indicted rioters who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol as “hostages.” When the Washington Post asked Kiggans about Stefanik’s remarks, Kiggans refused to denounce the characterization.

“Not my choice of words, but to each his own,” Kiggans said. “It’s not what I describe them as, no.”

A Kiggans spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story. Kiggans endorsed Trump’s reelection campaign on March 6. 

Jesse Valentine
Exposed: Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s opulent California lifestyle

Exposed: Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s opulent California lifestyle

By Jesse Valentine - March 01, 2024