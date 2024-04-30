search
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Dobson is the Republican candidate in what will be one of the most-watched House races of 2024.

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
In this undated photo provided by Dobson for Congress, Caroleene Dobson poses for a photo in Alabama. Voters in a new Alabama congressional district at the center of an ongoing legal and political dispute will return to the polls Tuesday, April 16, 2024, to select the nominees in a U.S. House contest. Dobson and Former state Sen. Dick Brewbaker will compete for the Republican nomination in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District after neither candidate received the vote majority needed in the March 5 primary to avoid Tuesday's runoff. (Courtesy of Dobson for Congress via AP)

U.S. House candidate Caroleene Dobson said Alabama’s extreme anti-abortion laws could serve as a model for the nation.

Dobson, a real estate attorney, secured the Republican nomination for Alabama’s newly drawn 2nd congressional district on April 16. Her Democratic opponent is Shomari Figures, a former staffer in the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dobson’s campaign website dedicates an entire section to her anti-abortion stance. It states she is “pro-life” and “​​will fight for the rights of the unborn.”

“Starting from conception, every child deserves the chance to fulfill their potential and contribute positively to our society,” the anti-abortion section of her website states. “In Washington, I will bring Alabama common sense to the forefront, advocating fiercely for policies that support our families, our farms, and our faith, ensuring that our values are represented and protected at the highest levels of government.”

Alabama has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. Currently, all abortions in the state  are illegal except for when the mother’s life is at risk. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. Under the law, doctors can be jailed for up to 99 years for performing abortions.

Figures has said he would vote to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, which would restore abortion rights in the state.

The race in Alabama’s 2nd district will be closely watched in November. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June 2023 the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature had violated the Voting Rights Act by drawing legislative maps that underrepresented Black constituents. They were ordered to draw new maps. After initially refusing to comply with the order, Republicans relented and drafted fairer maps. AL-02’s new boundaries are a result of that process. The district could decide if Democrats secure a House majority.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll from 2019 found that 56% of Americans disapprove of Alabama’s abortion ban. A HuffPost/YouGov poll from the same time period got a near-identical result.

A Dobson spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

