Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's anti-choice views in spotlight

Luna supports abortions bans with no exceptions for rape

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) speaking at a Congressional Hispanic Conference press conference at the U.S. Capitol. On the lapel of her coat below her Congressional pin is a pin shaped like an assault rifle.
U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) speaking at a Congressional Hispanic Conference press conference at the U.S. Capitol. On the lapel of her coat below her Congressional pin is a pin shaped like an assault rifle. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

On May 1, Florida enacted one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, prohibiting the procedure at six weeks gestation. The new law is drawing attention to remarks made by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who said Floridians opposed to abortion bans should move.

Luna, who describes herself as a “pro-life extremist,” was elected to represent Florida’s 13th congressional district in 2022. She is running for a second term this year. Her district includes Clearwater and portions of St. Petersburg.

In a March interview with Forbes magazine, Luna was asked about

Democratic opposition to abortion bans and efforts to pass federal laws protecting abortion access. 

“Federally we shouldn’t be voting on that,” Luna said. “That should be up to the states to decide. And, frankly, if you don’t like it, move out of your state. Move somewhere else.”

An Emerson College poll from last month found that 57% of Florida voters felt the six week ban was too strict. When extrapolated, that accounts for more than 7.5 million people.

Luna supported the six week ban and has called for even stricter prohibitions. The current ban allows for exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and human trafficking. In 2022, Luna told the Speak Out podcast that she opposes rape exceptions.

“I’ve literally had people tell me that I’m some right-wing extremist that doesn’t believe in women’s rights,” Luna said. “But then I say, ‘My husband is a byproduct of rape. You guys don’t deserve to be the judge, jury, and execution on whether he has a right to live or not.’”

Florida’s new ban leaves Virginia as the only state in the southeast that permits abortion past 12 weeks gestation. More than 84,000 abortions were performed in Florida last year. The Virginia League Planned Parenthood has increased its hiring with the expectation that Flordians will come to Virginia seeking the procedure.

Floridians will vote in November on a ballot initiative that could reverse the ban and enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution. A similar law passed in Ohio last year. Under Florida law, the initiative will need 60% approval to pass.

Luna’s district was included on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Comitee’s list of flippable seats in 2024. Her Democratic opponents include Whitney Fox and Mark Weinkrantz. A primary is scheduled for Aug. 20.

A Luna spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story.

Jesse Valentine

