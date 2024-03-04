Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Financial disclosures show multiple Republican congresspeople who criticized China have also taken campaign cash from a state-owned Chinese company.

Syngenta AG is a Switzerland based provider of agricultural technologies and chemicals. In 2017, the company was acquired by the China National Chemical Corporation, also known as ChemChina.

Syngenta’s political action committee donated a total of $207,000 in 2022 to candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives. $151,000 went to Republicans and $56,000 went to Democrats.

Between 2020 and 2023, Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) took $5,500 from Syngenta. Bacon is a vocal China hawk who has raised concerns about China’s financial influence in American agriculture.

“American farmland should never be owned by China,” Bacon posted to X on Jan. 18.

Syngenta owns approximately 1500 acres of U.S farmland.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) made similar remarks and said China owning American farmland was a national security threat. Three months later, Van Orden accepted $2,500 from Syngenta.

Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA) has accused Democratic lawmakers of not doing enough to stand up to China. In January 2023, Nunn sponsored the Neutralizing Unfair Chinese Subsidies Act which sought to better regular Chinese exports.

A mere 6 weeks later, Nunn accepted $5,000 from Syngenta.

Rep. Marinette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) has also supported multiple bills seeking to curb China’s influence, including 2022 legislation that would block China from purchasing American farmland.

“China works tirelessly to infiltrate our nation, including through efforts to undermine our food supply,” posted to X in February 2023. “We should take every action to prevent the CCP from taking over American farmland. Doing so will boost our agriculture industry and our economy.”

In 2021 and 2022, Miller-Meeks took $5,000 from Syngenta. Her leadership PAC received $3,500 from the company in 2023.

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA) used her first speech before the House Committee on Armed Services in 2023 to highlight the national security threat posed by China. She later accused President Joe Biden of being weak on China.

“The Commander in Chief’s blatant disregard for our biggest geopolitical competitor is extremely concerning,” Kiggans said. “Underestimating China is very misguided.”

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) shared a similar sentiment.

“Make no mistake: China is not our competitor,” Zinke said. “China is an adversary.”

Kiggans and Zinke each took $2,500 from Syngenta in 2023.