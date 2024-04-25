search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

More than half of Republican Jay Ashcroft’s funding comes from outside Missouri

Ashcroft has criticized other campaigns for relying on out-of-state donors

By Jesse Valentine - April 25, 2024
Share
FILE - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks to reporters on June 29, 2022, at his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Ashcroft on Tuesday, Jan. 23m 2024, refuted the state auditor's claim that Ashcroft violated state law by not releasing information on cyber security reviews of the state's 116 local election authorities. Ashcroft said at a news conference that the reviews included confidential material that he could not release. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

More than half of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s financial support in 2024 has come from out-of-state donors, according to newly filed FEC reports.

Ashcroft is currently running in the Republican primary for Missouri’s open governor race. He is the son of former United State Attorney General John Ashcroft.

Ashcroft’s campaign collected nearly $54,500 from non-Missourians between Jan. 1 and April 15. The campaign took in $152,754.74 total during this period.

Committee for Liberty, a PAC supporting Ashcroft, also collected large sums from out-of-staters, including $10,000 from the Kansas-based Koch Industries and another $10,000 from J&J Ventures Gaming, an Illinois-based slot machine manufacturer. 

Ashcroft also received a $150,000 donation from Steven Craig, a California-based real estate developer. Craig is originally from Missouri.

When the fundraising totals for both entities are combined, donors outside of MIssouri account for more than 56% of Ashcroft’s contributions. .

In March, Ashcroft appeared in a video for Missouri Stands with Women, an anti-abortion group that is trying to thwart an effort to put an abortion rights initiative on the state’s November ballot.

“Right now, out-of-state special interests are trying to fool Missourians into putting abortion on demand, from conception to the very last second before birth, in our Missouri constitution,” Ashcroft said in the clip. “They’re not doing it to protect mothers. They’re not doing it to protect your medical rights. They’re doing it to make money.”

Ashcroft made a similar comment during a Feb. 9 interview with the Mark Cox Morning Show.

“What we need to do is have a bill or bills, you know, joint resolutions that make sure that we’re not amending our Constitution unless a broad swath of Missourians agree with it,” Ashcroft said. “We need to make sure it’s what Missourians want. Not special interest billionaires from outside of the state.”

Most abortions are illegal in Missouri with the procedure only available in cases of medical emergency. 

Ashcroft’s opponents in the Republican primary include state Sen. Bill Eigel and Lieutenant Gov. Mike Kehoe. The leading Democratic candidate is Crystal Quade, the Minority Leader of the Missouri House of Representatives.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 6.

Jesse Valentine

Recommended

Battleground GOP candidates rally around Trump’s tax cuts for the rich

Battleground GOP candidates rally around Trump’s tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - April 12, 2024
A deleted tweet and a fundraising plea: Mike Rogers bends the knee to Trump

A deleted tweet and a fundraising plea: Mike Rogers bends the knee to Trump

By Jesse Valentine - March 20, 2024
NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

By Jesse Valentine - March 15, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Battleground GOP candidates rally around Trump’s tax cuts for the rich

Battleground GOP candidates rally around Trump’s tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - April 12, 2024
A deleted tweet and a fundraising plea: Mike Rogers bends the knee to Trump

A deleted tweet and a fundraising plea: Mike Rogers bends the knee to Trump

By Jesse Valentine - March 20, 2024
NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

By Jesse Valentine - March 15, 2024
Michigan GOP senate candidate Justin Amash voted to restrict IVF

Michigan GOP senate candidate Justin Amash voted to restrict IVF

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
New York Republicans fail to secure SALT deductions 

New York Republicans fail to secure SALT deductions 

By Jesse Valentine - February 12, 2024
AJ News
Latest
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
 Direct mailers distort California Democrat Will Rollins’ record 

 Direct mailers distort California Democrat Will Rollins’ record 

By Jesse Valentine - April 25, 2024
Assisted living home lawsuit, citations add to controversy over Hovde’s nursing home remarks

Assisted living home lawsuit, citations add to controversy over Hovde’s nursing home remarks

By Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner - April 24, 2024
Ohio doctors fear effects of emergency abortion care case set to go before U.S. Supreme Court

Ohio doctors fear effects of emergency abortion care case set to go before U.S. Supreme Court

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - April 23, 2024
President Biden visits Prince William park to talk solar, youth involvement on Earth Day

President Biden visits Prince William park to talk solar, youth involvement on Earth Day

By Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury - April 23, 2024
Biden on abortion rights: President expects to give speech Tuesday on new Florida 6-week ban

Biden on abortion rights: President expects to give speech Tuesday on new Florida 6-week ban

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - April 22, 2024
New group will advocate for increased voting access for Alabamians with disabilities

New group will advocate for increased voting access for Alabamians with disabilities

By Ralph Chapoco, Alabama Reflector - April 22, 2024