A deleted tweet and a fundraising plea: Mike Rogers bends the knee to Trump
Trump endorsed Rogers’ U.S. Senate campaign on March 12
Former Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for U.S. Senate in Michigan, deleted a social media post criticizing former President Donald Trump. It’s the latest example of Rogers’ ongoing transformation from Trump critic to Trump acolyte.
Rogers represented Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 to 2015. Prior to launching his senate bid in September 2023, Rogers reportedly considered running for president. On Nov. 15, 2022, he said on Twitter (now X) that Republicans should dump Trump.
“Like many Americans, I appreciate many of Donald Trump’s policy accomplishments but it’s time to move forward,” Rogers wrote. “America needs new conservative leadership that is principled, hope-filled, and focused on unifying us to overcome today’s challenges. It’s time to move forward.”
This post has since been scrubbed from Rogers’ X feed.
Rogers has criticized Trump on other occasions. In January 2021, he penned a Washington Post op-ed in which he said Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election results was reminiscent of dictators. In May 2023, he said if Trump is criminally indicted he should bow out of the presidential race.
Rogers’ tune changed sharply when he launched his U.S. Senate campaign. Rogers endorsed Trump’s White House bid in January 2024, well after the former president had been hit with four criminal indictments.
Trump endorsed Rogers’ campaign on March 12.
Two of Rogers’ opponents in the Republican primary, former Reps. Justin Amash and Peter Meijer, voted to impeach Trump. Amash backed the 2019 impeachment and Meijer backed the 2021 impeachment.
In a March 15 fundraising email, Rogers attacked those votes and celebrated Trump’s endorsement.
“If you’ve seen the news, recent polling shows me with a strong lead in the Republican primary, beating my Trump-impeaching opponents,” the email says. “And now, I received a resounding endorsement from President Trump!”
Meijer has also backed off his past criticisms of Trump, expressing a willingness to vote for him in 2024.
Primary elections in Michigan are scheduled for Aug. 6. Democratic candidates include Rep. Elissa Slotkin, actor Hill Harper, and former executive director of the Arab American Chamber of Commerce Nasser Beydoun.
Asked for comment, Rogers spokesperson Chris Gustafson sent an email attacking this publication.
Recommended
Georgia GOP senators hijack bill for culture war on trans treatment, sex ed and bathroom access
A bill aimed at protecting the mental health of student athletes became a bill banning transgender students from bathrooms, requiring schools to notify parents every time their child checks out a book from the school library, stopping transgender kids from participating in girls sports and banning sex education before sixth grade in a Senate committee Tuesday.By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder - March 20, 2024
Unearthed audio reveals Republican Marc Molinaro’s anti-abortion views
Molinaro opposed the Women’s Health Protection Act in January 2023.By Jesse Valentine - March 19, 2024
Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary
A couple thousand Ohio voters spent a blustery Saturday on a Dayton tarmac waiting to see Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. In front of bleachers done up with bunting, Trump promised the largest “deportation operation in American history” and compared immigrants to animals.By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - March 18, 2024