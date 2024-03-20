search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

A deleted tweet and a fundraising plea: Mike Rogers bends the knee to Trump

Trump endorsed Rogers’ U.S. Senate campaign on March 12

By Jesse Valentine - March 20, 2024
Share
Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., speaks at the Vision '24 conference' on March 18, 2023, in North Charleston, S.C.
Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., speaks at the Vision '24 conference' on March 18, 2023, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for U.S. Senate in Michigan, deleted a social media post criticizing former President Donald Trump. It’s the latest example of Rogers’ ongoing transformation from Trump critic to Trump acolyte.

Rogers represented Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 to 2015. Prior to launching his senate bid in September 2023, Rogers reportedly considered running for president. On Nov. 15, 2022, he said on Twitter (now X) that Republicans should dump Trump.

“Like many Americans, I appreciate many of Donald Trump’s policy accomplishments but it’s time to move forward,” Rogers wrote. “America needs new conservative leadership that is principled, hope-filled, and focused on unifying us to overcome today’s challenges. It’s time to move forward.”

This post has since been scrubbed from Rogers’ X feed. 

Rogers has criticized Trump on other occasions. In January 2021, he penned a Washington Post op-ed in which he said Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election results was reminiscent of dictators. In May 2023, he said if Trump is criminally indicted he should bow out of the presidential race.

Rogers’ tune changed sharply when he launched his U.S. Senate campaign. Rogers endorsed Trump’s White House bid in January 2024, well after the former president had been hit with four criminal indictments. 

Trump endorsed Rogers’ campaign on March 12.

Two of Rogers’ opponents in the Republican primary, former Reps. Justin Amash and Peter Meijer, voted to impeach Trump. Amash backed the 2019 impeachment and Meijer backed the 2021 impeachment. 

In a March 15 fundraising email, Rogers attacked those votes and celebrated Trump’s endorsement.

“If you’ve seen the news, recent polling shows me with a strong lead in the Republican primary, beating my Trump-impeaching opponents,” the email says. “And now, I received a resounding endorsement from President Trump!”

Meijer has also backed off his past criticisms of Trump, expressing a willingness to vote for him in 2024. 

Primary elections in Michigan are scheduled for Aug. 6. Democratic candidates include Rep. Elissa Slotkin, actor Hill Harper, and former executive director of the Arab American Chamber of Commerce Nasser Beydoun.

Asked for comment, Rogers spokesperson Chris Gustafson sent an email attacking this publication.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Georgia GOP senators hijack bill for culture war on trans treatment, sex ed and bathroom access

Georgia GOP senators hijack bill for culture war on trans treatment, sex ed and bathroom access

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder - March 20, 2024
Unearthed audio reveals Republican Marc Molinaro’s anti-abortion views

Unearthed audio reveals Republican Marc Molinaro’s anti-abortion views

By Jesse Valentine - March 19, 2024
Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - March 18, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter
Read More
Georgia GOP senators hijack bill for culture war on trans treatment, sex ed and bathroom access

Georgia GOP senators hijack bill for culture war on trans treatment, sex ed and bathroom access

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder - March 20, 2024
Unearthed audio reveals Republican Marc Molinaro’s anti-abortion views

Unearthed audio reveals Republican Marc Molinaro’s anti-abortion views

By Jesse Valentine - March 19, 2024
Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - March 18, 2024
Seniors in Pennsylvania are concerned about Social Security following Trump’s comments

Seniors in Pennsylvania are concerned about Social Security following Trump’s comments

By Kim Lyons, Pennsylvania Capital-Star - March 17, 2024
NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

By Jesse Valentine - March 15, 2024
Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - March 15, 2024
AJ News
Latest
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Georgia GOP senators hijack bill for culture war on trans treatment, sex ed and bathroom access

Georgia GOP senators hijack bill for culture war on trans treatment, sex ed and bathroom access

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder - March 20, 2024
LGBTQ+ voters in Michigan, other battleground states overwhelmingly support Biden 

LGBTQ+ voters in Michigan, other battleground states overwhelmingly support Biden 

By Jon King, Michigan Advance - March 19, 2024
Unearthed audio reveals Republican Marc Molinaro’s anti-abortion views

Unearthed audio reveals Republican Marc Molinaro’s anti-abortion views

By Jesse Valentine - March 19, 2024
Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - March 18, 2024
Seniors in Pennsylvania are concerned about Social Security following Trump’s comments

Seniors in Pennsylvania are concerned about Social Security following Trump’s comments

By Kim Lyons, Pennsylvania Capital-Star - March 17, 2024
NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

By Jesse Valentine - March 15, 2024