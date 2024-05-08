Biden campaign launches new ad focused on Affordable Care Act

As Vice President Kamala Harris visits Montgomery County today, the Biden-Harris campaign is launching a new ad campaign focused on the Affordable Care Act.

The new ad, part of a $14 million campaign that will air in Pennsylvania and other battleground states in May, plays a clip of former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, saying he wants to “terminate” the health care program signed into law by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

After saying earlier in the campaign that Republicans should “never give up” trying to overturn the 2010 health care law, and calling it a “catastrophe,” Trump said in a video post last month he was “not running to terminate” the ACA, adding it was “too expensive” and that he would seek to improve the law if he wins another term. Trump has not offered specifics about what changes he would make to the ACA other than it would be “much better” than the current version.

That has not stopped the Biden campaign from spotlighting Trump’s earlier comments. Trump had attempted to repeal the ACA during his presidency but was ultimately unsuccessful.

“During his first term, Donald Trump was just one vote away from repealing the Affordable Care Act, which hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians rely on,” Biden-Harris for Pennsylvania spokesperson Jack Doyle said in a statement to the Capital-Star. “Now, Trump is campaigning on a threat to strip away health care from the folks who need it the most, like seniors, and jeopardize protections for people with preexisting conditions. This November, Pennsylvanians will send a clear message: hands off our health care.”

The law has become more popular in the years since; in 2024, some 435,000 Pennsylvanians have health care coverage through Pennie, the state’s health insurance marketplace established under the ACA, according to the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority. Nationwide, more than 20 million people signed up for ACA plans in 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a record high.

This story was originally published in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star