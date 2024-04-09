Hovde ad blaming migrants for resource drain uses non-American actors

A new ad from Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde claims that undocumented immigrants are taking opportunities away from natural born citizens. The ad, however, features stock footage of actors from other countries.

Hovde launched his senate campaign on Feb. 20. If he secures the Republican nomination, he will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Bladwin in the general election.

The spot, entitled “Fix The Problem,” shows Hovde talking directly to camera alongside various news clips and stock footage of what appears to be a stressed mother and her young daughter.

“President Biden and Senator Baldwin’s open border policy has brought more than 10 million illegal immigrants into our country,” Hovde says in the ad. “That’s double the population of Wisconsin. Our country was already struggling to provide housing and health care to our citizens.”

The actors portraying the woman and child appear in several stock photos and videos. The source of the content lists their location as Ukraine.

Hovde has made border security a centerpiece of his campaign. His website asserts that undocumented migrants pose a security threat to both the country and individuals. There is little evidence to support this claim. A 2020 study found felony arrest rates among undocumented individuals are considerably lower than those of their U.S.-born counterparts.

Despite this rhetoric, in February Hovde criticized a bipartisan border security bill. The legislation would have provided $6.8 billion for Customs and Border Protection, $7.6 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and $3.99 billion for Citizenship and Immigration Services. Hovde described the legislation as “rotten” and “crazy.”

Baldwin supported the bill and even co-sponsored a provision within it that would crackdown on international fentanyl trafficking.

Republicans killed the legislation when former President Donald Trump came out against it.

Trump endorsed Hovde’s campaign on April 2.