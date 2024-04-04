search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

GOP's Moreno gets donation from bribery scandal figure

Attorney David M. DeVillers described the scandal as “the largest bribery, money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”

By Jesse Valentine - April 04, 2024
Share
Bernie Moreno
Bernie Moreno is acknowledged at a rally with former President Donald Trump at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, on April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio. Moreno has joined the 2024 race to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno accepted a large donation from an individual implicated in a dark money bribery scheme. 

According to FEC filings, Moreno took $3,300 from Brooke Bodney, a Republican fundraiser and lobbyist. Federal prosecutors say that in 2018, Bodney helped facilitate the transferring of funds from FirstEnergy, an Ohio utility company, to political groups controlled by state Rep. Larry Householder. 

Bodney asked FirstEnergy executive Mike Dowling to contribute $400,000 to Householder’s campaign. The funds were then funneled through various non-profits and PACs before finally being used to pay for an ad supporting Householder.

Bodney wasn’t directly linked to FirstEnergy’s major transfer of millions of dollars to Generation Now, a PAC established by Householder. Bodney, however, worked for Generation Now in 2017.

In exchange for the Generation Now contributions, Householder, who became Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, helped pass a $1.3 billion bailout of FirstEnergy in 2019.

Bodney lobbied state lawmakers to support the FirstEnergy bailout. 

Householder was ultimately charged with racketeering and expelled from the state legislature. In June 2023, he received a 20-year prison sentence. U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers described the ordeal as “likely the largest bribery, money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”

Bodney was not criminally charged.

Moreno supported removing Householder from office.

“There is no doubt that Householder must be removed from office,” Moreno wrote on Twitter. “There can be no room for corruption in government at any level in America.”

Moreno previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2022 but failed to advance past the Republican primary. He will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in the November 2024 election. 

A Moreno spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Fearing political violence, more states ban firearms at polling places

Fearing political violence, more states ban firearms at polling places

By Matt Vasilogambros, Stateline - March 22, 2024
Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - March 18, 2024
Exposed: Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s opulent California lifestyle

Exposed: Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s opulent California lifestyle

By Jesse Valentine - March 01, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Fearing political violence, more states ban firearms at polling places

Fearing political violence, more states ban firearms at polling places

By Matt Vasilogambros, Stateline - March 22, 2024
Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - March 18, 2024
Exposed: Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s opulent California lifestyle

Exposed: Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s opulent California lifestyle

By Jesse Valentine - March 01, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno opposes existence of minimum wage

Republican Bernie Moreno opposes existence of minimum wage

By Jesse Valentine - February 23, 2024
More than 48,600 18-year-olds are registered to vote in Ohio, a 35% increase from late August

More than 48,600 18-year-olds are registered to vote in Ohio, a 35% increase from late August

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal - February 22, 2024
Key takeaways from Monday’s U.S. Senate Ohio Republican primary debate

Key takeaways from Monday’s U.S. Senate Ohio Republican primary debate

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - February 20, 2024
AJ News
Latest
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
GOP nominee for special Michigan House election says he opposes abortion ‘without exception’

GOP nominee for special Michigan House election says he opposes abortion ‘without exception’

By Jon King, Michigan Advance - April 02, 2024
Backers of ballot measure to guarantee abortion rights say they’ve collected 500,000 signatures

Backers of ballot measure to guarantee abortion rights say they’ve collected 500,000 signatures

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez, Arizona Mirror - April 02, 2024
Republican David Valadao dines lavishly while his constituents struggle to make ends meet

Republican David Valadao dines lavishly while his constituents struggle to make ends meet

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2024
Bills targeting trans people are on the rise nationwide and in Alaska — most focus on children

Bills targeting trans people are on the rise nationwide and in Alaska — most focus on children

By Claire Stremple, Alaska Beacon - April 01, 2024
Rosenblum, other Democratic AGs ask SCOTUS to block red state bans on emergency abortions

Rosenblum, other Democratic AGs ask SCOTUS to block red state bans on emergency abortions

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez, Arizona Mirror - April 01, 2024