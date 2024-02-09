search
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

McCormick says we need leaders with the moral clarity to condemn antisemitism.

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Republican David McCormick addresses supporters at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh after announcing he will enter Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race and make his second bid for the office, this time to take on Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
Republican David McCormick addresses supporters at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh after announcing he will enter Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race and make his second bid for the office, this time to take on Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

David McCormick, a Republican running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, has millions of dollars invested in Rumble, a far-right web hosting platform that is a bastion for antisemitic hate speech.

Recently filed financial disclosures show McCormick holding between $1 million and $5 million of stock in Rumble Incorporated. McCormick is hoping to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in the 2024 election.

Rumble was launched in 2013 as an alternative to YouTube. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the site became popular with ring-wing influencers who were frustrated by YouTube’s content moderation policies. In 2021, Rumble partnered with Truth Social, the social media platform founded by former President Donald Trump.

Rumble has attracted controversy for allowing content from known white supremecists like Nick Fuentes and Tommy Robinson. Fuentes has been banned from other social media platforms for promoting antisemitism and Holocaust denial. 

In a video uploaded to Rumble on Oct. 23, 2023. Fuentes said he will ally himself with any person who “says they love Hitler.” 

While Rumble has rules against inciting violence, they have no such prohibitions against racist, antisemitic, or misogynistic rhetoric. 

McCormick’s financial ties to Rumble conflict with his public statements condemning antisemitism. 

“From the halls of Congress to our college campuses, we need leaders who have the moral clarity to condemn antisemitism,” McCormick posted to X on Nov. 21, 2023. “Anything less during this moment of crisis is unacceptable.”

Other prominent Rumble users include right-wing provocateur Dinesh D’Souza and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

A spokesperson for McCormick did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

