search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

Hate crimes in the United States rose from 2022 to 2023.

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
Share
Representative Zach Nunn (R-IA) departs a House Republican Conference meeting, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, October 12, 2023. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Iowa Republican Rep. Zach Nunn concurred with a radio host’s viewpoint that laws against hate crimes are unnecessary.

Nunn represents Iowa’s third district in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is running for reelection this year.

Nunn appeared on the Simon Conway Show on Jan. 31 in Des Moines, Iowa. During the interview, Conway discussed Michael Cassidy, a former congressional candidate who was charged with a hate crime for vandalizing a Satanic Temple display in the Iowa State Capitol. 

“I don’t understand hate crimes at all,” Conway said. “You smack me in the mouth, that’s assault. You smack me in the mouth because I’m Jewish, that’s assault. It’s no different. It’s still assault and you shouldn’t be charged with anything else. It’s like if I smack you in the mouth because you’re in Congress, is that a hate crime?”

“​​Yeah, exactly,” Nunn responded, “you’re absolutely right.” 

Nunn went on to suggest that laws against hate crimes were leading to harsher than deserved punishments for offenders.

“We don’t want to have a two-tiered system of justice where certain people can be charged with additional crimes that go above and beyond,” Nunn said. “If you’re going to charge somebody with a crime because of something they did against someone then you need to make sure that crime fits the punishment. What we can’t do is charge them with several different issues because you can’t get them on the one or maximize the punishment beyond what they’re already getting.”

Hate crimes in the United States are prosecuted both federally and at the state level. Federally, hate crimes are addressed by the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2009. The law empowers federal authorities to intervene in cases where crimes are committed due to a person’s race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability.

FBI data from October 2023 showed that reported hate crime incidents increased from 10,840 in 2021 to 11,634 in 2022. More than half of these incidents targeted Black people.

A Nunn campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story.

Nunn’s Democratic challengers include veteran Lanon Baccam and nonprofit leader Melissa Fine. A candidate will be chosen in the June 4 primary.

Jesse Valentine

Recommended

Republican David Valadao dines lavishly while his constituents struggle to make ends meet

Republican David Valadao dines lavishly while his constituents struggle to make ends meet

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2024
Unearthed audio reveals Republican Marc Molinaro’s anti-abortion views

Unearthed audio reveals Republican Marc Molinaro’s anti-abortion views

By Jesse Valentine - March 19, 2024
NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

By Jesse Valentine - March 15, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Republican David Valadao dines lavishly while his constituents struggle to make ends meet

Republican David Valadao dines lavishly while his constituents struggle to make ends meet

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2024
Unearthed audio reveals Republican Marc Molinaro’s anti-abortion views

Unearthed audio reveals Republican Marc Molinaro’s anti-abortion views

By Jesse Valentine - March 19, 2024
NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

By Jesse Valentine - March 15, 2024
U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - March 14, 2024
Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

By Jesse Valentine - March 14, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
AJ News
Latest
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
​​Missouri governor hopeful Bill Eigel rejects affordable childcare proposal

​​Missouri governor hopeful Bill Eigel rejects affordable childcare proposal

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde’s company exposed workers to hazardous chemical 

Republican Eric Hovde’s company exposed workers to hazardous chemical 

By Jesse Valentine - April 12, 2024
Battleground GOP candidates rally around Trump’s tax cuts for the rich

Battleground GOP candidates rally around Trump’s tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - April 12, 2024
Youngkin blocks Democratic bills dealing with elections

Youngkin blocks Democratic bills dealing with elections

By Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury - April 11, 2024
Maine House censures two GOP members for blaming mass shooting on abortion law

Maine House censures two GOP members for blaming mass shooting on abortion law

By Evan Popp, Maine Morning Star - April 11, 2024
Senate clears gallery, passes bill to arm Tennessee teachers

Senate clears gallery, passes bill to arm Tennessee teachers

By Sam Stockard, Tennessee Lookout - April 10, 2024