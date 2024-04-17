search
Republican Laurie Buckhout attends event hosted by convicted sex offender

Harvey West, who pleaded guilty in 2000 to taking indecent liberties with children, has multiple ties to the North Carolina Republican Party.

By Jesse Valentine - April 17, 2024
Capitol Building
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2023. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)

Laurie Buckhout, a Republican running for Congress in North Carolina’s first district, attended an event organized by a man who was convicted of committing crimes against children.

In December 2023, Buckhout attended a candidate forum in Plymouth, North Carolina. The event was organized by Harvey West, a local Republican activist, and his wife, Kim Cotten-West. Buckhout posted about the event on the social media platform X.

“Wonderful night in Plymouth with Harvey West and Kim Cotten-West  and their amazing candidate forum with Representative Ed Goodwin, Robert Brawley and others,” Buckhout wrote. “The Wests continue to astound me with their never-ending generosity and commitment to America!”

In 2000, Harvey West pleaded guilty to five counts of taking indecent liberties with children. The specifics of the case are not known but the victim or victims were likely under 16 years old. West was in state custody until 2006. He was required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Buckhout is not the first Republican to align themselves with West.

In 2012, West was elected to represent Washington County as an alternate delegate to the Republican National Convention. West resigned from this position following a Raleigh News & Observer report on his criminal record. At that time, West said he did not commit the crimes he was convicted of and that he only plead guilty to avoid a longer prison sentence.

In the same report, Republican Ed Goodwin, who is now a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, defended West. Goodwin said West was a volunteer on his failed 2012 bid for Secretary of State.

“Everyone has made mistakes,” Goodwin said. “He’s paid his debt to society. What else can he do? What good would it do to turn our back and keep him from participating in society at all?”

A Buckhout spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story.

Buckhout is running against incumbent Democratic Rep. Don Davis.

