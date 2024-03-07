Ohio voted to protect abortion rights. GOP senate candidate Bernie Moreno doesn't care.

In newly unearthed audio, U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno signals that he supports banning abortion without exceptions. That stance could put him at odds with most Ohioans who voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion rights in November 2023.

Moreno made the comments during a 2022 interview with 55KRC Radio in Cincinnati. The host, Kevin Gordon, asked Moreno if he was pro-life or pro-chioce.

“Absolute pro-life,” Moreno responded, “no exceptions.”

Moreno is a businessman who owns a chain of car dealerships. He first ran for U.S. Senate in 2022 but failed to advance past the Republican primary. He launched his current bid for senate in April 2023. If he secures the Republican nomination, Moreno will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in the November election.

This is not the only time Moreno has expressed anti-abortion views. He made a near-identical statement to Brietbart News in October 2021.

“I’m 100 percent pro-life with no exceptions,” Moreno said.

Moreno’s position deviates from the 56.6% of Ohioans who voted in favor of Issue 1, a ballot measure that established a right to abortion care in the state constitution. Some Republicans have pushed for a federal abortion ban that would override the state amendment.

Moreno was asked about the difference at the Jan. 22 Republican primary debate. He said he would respect the will of the voters but also said he would back a federal law banning abortion at 15-weeks gestation. Medical experts say this could be too early to detect significant problems with a pregnancy. It is also shorter than Ohio’s current law which allows abortions up to 21 weeks and 6 days of pregnancy.

“This is predominantly a state issue,” Moreno said. “In so much that there is a federal role, I think we can come to a consensus where there is no federal funding for abortion and we can have a 15-week floor, with room at the state level for further restrictions.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown celebrated Issue 1’s passage.

“Tonight, Ohioans sent a clear message: politicians have no place in women’s health care decisions,” Brown said.

A Moreno spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this st