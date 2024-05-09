search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Brown has called for abolishing the U.S. Department of Education.

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Share
Sam Brown
Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown speaks to media at Reno High School in Reno, Nevada, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown has repeatedly criticized and attacked Nevada’s teacher unions, putting himself at odds with nearly 40,000 educators in the state.

Brown, an Afghanistan War veteran, is currently leading in the Republican primary to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen. He was endorsed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee last year. 

According to data from the Learning Policy Institute, Nevada has one of the worst teacher shortages in the country. The state’s teacher unions have fought to rectify this issue in recent years by advocating for higher pay and increased resources for schools and students. The unions have faced opposition from many conservative groups and lawmakers who have sought to divert public funds to charter schools and more tightly control classroom curriculums.

In a July 2023 interview with KLAS News in Las Vegas, Brown said the unions should not have any say in education policy.

“Right now we have too many D.C. bureaucrats that are dictating what happens in our classrooms,” Brown said. “Our stakeholders should be parents, students, and teachers. Not bureaucrats and teachers unions.”

Brown made similar remarks a few days later in a sit down with Newsmax.

“We’ve got to get parents back and engaged and in control of our education instead of D.C. bureaucrats and teachers unions,” Brown said.

Around the same time, Brown held a campaign event in Sparks where he blamed teachers unions and Rosen for the poor performance of Nevada’s public schools.

“Unfortunately, as almost all of us know here, our education system in Nevada ranks at the lowest across the country,” Brown said. “It ranks so low because Jacky Rosen is for the teachers unions and the bureaucrats in the Department of Education dictating to us how things ought to be.”

Brown did not provide evidence to support this claim. A Brown spokesperson did not respond to questions requesting clarification on the remark.

Brown first ran for senate in 2022 but failed to advance past the Republican primary. He made similar attacks on teachers and teacher unions during that campaign.

“Unions, special interest groups, even school boards, they want to gaslight us as parents and grandparents, and tell us, ‘oh, yeah, we’re the professionals. We’ve gotten this all figured out, you just go be a good taxpayer and give us more money, because the results are going to be better for your children if you’re not involved.’” Brown said in February 2022.

Nevada’s teacher unions, like most unions across the country, do not receive tax funding from the state.

Brown’s attacks on the unions could be a political liability. Many of the unions provide financial support to their preferred candidates and encourage their members to vote for those candidates. A Nevada Independent poll from 2022 found that a plurality of Nevada voters support the union goal of raising teacher pay as a means of improving education outcomes.

Katharine Kurz, a spokesperson for the Nevada State Democratic Party, provided the following statement: “While Sam Brown is focused on dividing our communities and tearing down teachers for political gain, Jacky Rosen is working to see that our educators have the tools and support they need to help all of our kids succeed in the classroom.”

Brown has also called for eliminating the U.S. Department of Education, which would slash critical funding for Pell Grants, special education, career and technical education.

Jesse Valentine

Recommended

Republican Kari Lake attacks Democratic opponent with deceitful, inaccurate ad

Republican Kari Lake attacks Democratic opponent with deceitful, inaccurate ad

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Assisted living home lawsuit, citations add to controversy over Hovde’s nursing home remarks

Assisted living home lawsuit, citations add to controversy over Hovde’s nursing home remarks

By Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner - April 24, 2024
Democrat Lucas Kunce’s fundraising surge could be a game changer for Missouri Senate race

Democrat Lucas Kunce’s fundraising surge could be a game changer for Missouri Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - April 18, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Republican Kari Lake attacks Democratic opponent with deceitful, inaccurate ad

Republican Kari Lake attacks Democratic opponent with deceitful, inaccurate ad

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Assisted living home lawsuit, citations add to controversy over Hovde’s nursing home remarks

Assisted living home lawsuit, citations add to controversy over Hovde’s nursing home remarks

By Erik Gunn, Wisconsin Examiner - April 24, 2024
Democrat Lucas Kunce’s fundraising surge could be a game changer for Missouri Senate race

Democrat Lucas Kunce’s fundraising surge could be a game changer for Missouri Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - April 18, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde’s company exposed workers to hazardous chemical 

Republican Eric Hovde’s company exposed workers to hazardous chemical 

By Jesse Valentine - April 12, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno flaunts $100K donation to anti-abortion zealots

Republican Bernie Moreno flaunts $100K donation to anti-abortion zealots

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2024
Hovde ad blaming migrants for resource drain uses non-American actors

Hovde ad blaming migrants for resource drain uses non-American actors

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Missouri Planned Parenthood clinics remain ‘open to all’ despite new Medicaid restrictions

Missouri Planned Parenthood clinics remain ‘open to all’ despite new Medicaid restrictions

By Anna Spoerre, Missouri Independent - May 09, 2024
SC governor to sign bill banning hormone therapy for transgender youth into law

SC governor to sign bill banning hormone therapy for transgender youth into law

By Skylar Laird, South Carolina Daily Gazette - May 09, 2024
Biden campaign launches new ad focused on Affordable Care Act

Biden campaign launches new ad focused on Affordable Care Act

By Kim Lyons, Pennsylvania Capital-Star - May 08, 2024
Fate of ‘game changer’ women’s health care bill in hands of Missouri Senate

Fate of ‘game changer’ women’s health care bill in hands of Missouri Senate

By Anna Spoerre, Missouri Independent - May 08, 2024