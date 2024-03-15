NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson said Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson is an effective spokesperson for the GOP, despite Robinson’s history of making outrageous claims about women, gays and Jews.

“I think he’s an articulate spokesman,” Hudson told CNN. “I think he can be an exciting candidate.”

Robinson was elected Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina in 2020. He officially became the Republican nominee for governor on March 6. He will face state Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein in the general election.

Robinson opposes abortion rights even for survivors of rape and incest. In June 2021 he said, “Once you make a baby, it’s not your body anymore.” In 2019, Robinson said mass shootings were “karma” for allowing legal abortion.

Robinson has made other incendiary remarks. In a May 2022 speech at Freedom House Church in Charlotte, Robinson said Biblical teaching does not permit women to be leaders.

“We are called to be led by men,” he said. “God sent women out … when they had to do their thing, but when it was time to face down Goliath, He sent David. Not Davita.”

Robinson has also referred to LGBTQ people as “maggots,” endorsed a belief that Jewish people will bring about the Apocalypse, and has said that sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein were a part of a “left-wing plot.”

Hudson currently serves as the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Among his duties is helping vulnerable House Republicans secure reelection. Abortion access is already a major issue for the 2024 race.

A Hudson spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story.