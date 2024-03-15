search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson opposes abortion in all cases and says LGBTQ people are “maggots”

By Jesse Valentine - March 15, 2024
Share
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., speaks at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention on June 10, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. California is again emerging as a critical battleground in the fight to control the U.S. House. Leaders in both parties are predicting they can flip seats in the liberal state in next year's election. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson said Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson is an effective spokesperson for the GOP, despite Robinson’s history of making outrageous claims about women, gays and Jews. 

“I think he’s an articulate spokesman,” Hudson told CNN. “I think he can be an exciting candidate.”

Robinson was elected Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina in 2020. He officially became the Republican nominee for governor on March 6. He will face state Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein in the general election.

Robinson opposes abortion rights even for survivors of rape and incest. In June 2021 he said, “Once you make a baby, it’s not your body anymore.” In 2019, Robinson said mass shootings were “karma” for allowing legal abortion.

Robinson has made other incendiary remarks. In a May 2022 speech at Freedom House Church in Charlotte, Robinson said Biblical teaching does not permit women to be leaders.

“We are called to be led by men,” he said. “God sent women out … when they had to do their thing, but when it was time to face down Goliath, He sent David. Not Davita.”

Robinson has also referred to LGBTQ people as “maggots,” endorsed a belief that Jewish people will bring about the Apocalypse, and has said that sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein were a part of a “left-wing plot.”

Hudson currently serves as the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Among his duties is helping vulnerable House Republicans secure reelection. Abortion access is already a major issue for the 2024 race. 

A Hudson spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story. 

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - March 15, 2024
U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - March 14, 2024
Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

By Jesse Valentine - March 14, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter
Read More
Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - March 15, 2024
U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - March 14, 2024
Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

By Jesse Valentine - March 14, 2024
Alabama House Democrats introduce bill to protect contraceptive access

Alabama House Democrats introduce bill to protect contraceptive access

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - March 13, 2024
Republican Sen. Rick Scott makes empty, symbolic push to protect IVF

Republican Sen. Rick Scott makes empty, symbolic push to protect IVF

By Jesse Valentine - March 12, 2024
Why is GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown missing from the campaign trail?

Why is GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown missing from the campaign trail?

By Jesse Valentine - March 12, 2024
AJ News
Latest
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - March 15, 2024
U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - March 14, 2024
Idaho bill banning public funds for gender-affirming care goes to Senate

Idaho bill banning public funds for gender-affirming care goes to Senate

By Mia Maldonado, Idaho Capital Sun - March 14, 2024
Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

By Jesse Valentine - March 14, 2024
Alabama House Democrats introduce bill to protect contraceptive access

Alabama House Democrats introduce bill to protect contraceptive access

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - March 13, 2024
Republican Sen. Rick Scott makes empty, symbolic push to protect IVF

Republican Sen. Rick Scott makes empty, symbolic push to protect IVF

By Jesse Valentine - March 12, 2024