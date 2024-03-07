search
Michigan GOP senate candidate Justin Amash voted to restrict IVF

Amash has a history of extreme anti-abortion views

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., speaks to a school group on the House steps at the Capitol on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Republican senate candidate Justin Amash talks a lot about his political independence, but a review of his record shows a litany of anti-abortion votes that are in-lock step with the most extreme members of his party.

Amash represented Michigan’s third congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2021. In 2019, he left the Republican party to become an independent. He rejoined the GOP when he launched his bid for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat on Feb. 29.

In 2009, when Amash was serving in the Michigan House of Representatives, he co-sponsored legislation to strictly regulate in vitro fertilization. House Bill 5133 would’ve required IVF patients to sign consent forms acknowledging how frozen embryos are created, stored, and handled. Clinics providing those services would then be subject to onerous reporting requirements, including telling the state how many IVF implantations a patient received and if they had any miscarriages.

House Bill 5133 was backed by the anti-abortion group Michigan Right To Life. The bill did not pass. 

In congress, Amash received an A+ rating from the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, which scores lawmakers on how anti-abortion they are. The group celebrated Amash’s co-sponsoring of a 2019 bill that sought to ban taxpayer funding for abortion care. They also noted Amash’s opposition to the Equality Act which would’ve classified efforts to ban abortion as discrimination.

Amash briefly considered running for president in 2020 as a Libertarian. In 2022, he pitched himself as a potential “nonpartisan” Speaker of the House candidate. Amash celebrated this supposed independent streak in his campaign announcement for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat.

“Regardless of who wins the White House and Congress, the United States will remain deeply polarized,” Amash said. “What we need is not a rubber stamp for either party, but an independent-minded senator prepared to challenge anyone and everyone on the people’s behalf.”

An Amash spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story.

Jesse Valentine
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
New York Republicans fail to secure SALT deductions 

By Jesse Valentine - February 12, 2024
 Voters don’t want abortion bans, GOP governor candidates are pushing for them anyway

By Jesse Valentine - January 24, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
New York Republicans fail to secure SALT deductions 

By Jesse Valentine - February 12, 2024
 Voters don’t want abortion bans, GOP governor candidates are pushing for them anyway

By Jesse Valentine - January 24, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
Meet the trade group fighting against clean energy standards

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Ohio voted to protect abortion rights. GOP senate candidate Bernie Moreno doesn’t care.

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Clinics ask court to declare Ohio six-week abortion ban unconstitutional after amendment passage

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - March 05, 2024
Texas activists pushed abortion restrictions in NM cities and counties, records show

By Austin Fisher, Source NM - March 04, 2024
Exposed: Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s opulent California lifestyle

By Jesse Valentine - March 01, 2024
Follow the money: Tim Sheehy takes thousands from drug company lobbyists

By Jesse Valentine - February 29, 2024