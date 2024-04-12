search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Battleground GOP candidates rally around Trump’s tax cuts for the rich

Even Larry Hogan, a Trump critic, supports the former president’s tax policy.

By Jesse Valentine - April 12, 2024
Share
Capitol Building
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2023. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)

Multiple Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate want to extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, an unpopular Trump era law that gave tax breaks to wealthy people and big corporations.

Many provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are set to expire in 2025, making the future of the law likely contingent on the next election. Former President Donald Trump pledged on April 8 to extend tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans. President Biden has proposed reducing taxes for working families while increasing rates for large corporations and those earning over $400,000 annually.

David McCormick, a Republican running for Senate in Pennsylvania, is likely a direct beneficiary of Trump’s tax law. McCormick was an executive at the capital investment firm Bridgewater Associates from 2009 to 2022. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in 2022 that McCormick’s net worth likely exceeds $100 million.  

“I think the policy we should have going forward on taxes and the economy is to make permanent the Trump tax cuts,” McCormick said at a 2022 campaign forum.

McCormick will likely face incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in the general election.

Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde also likely benefited from Trump’s tax law. Hovde was the CEO of Sunwest Bank and owns beachside property in southern California. He is running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Hovde praised the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2019.

“I’m not promoting President Trump, you know whether you like him or not, but the one thing he has been good with is the economy…” Hovde said. “His deregulation program and obviously his tax reform act was very good for businesses.”

Even the rare Trump critics in the Republican Party have endorsed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for Senate in Michigan, told the PBS program “Off the Record” in 2023 that while Trump’s acerbic style was problematic, his tax cuts for the rich were representative of core Republican principles.

Former Gov. Larry Hogan, who launched a bid for Maryland’s open Senate seat on Feb. 9, told The Atlantic in May 2022 that Trump’s tax cuts were one of the only things he liked about the Trump presidency.

This stance could put Hogan at odds with many Marylanders. Trump’s law capped the state and local tax deduction (SALT), which allows taxpayers to deduct certain state and local taxes on their federal income tax returns. A 2018 analysis by the Maryland Bureau of Revenue determined this would create a higher tax bill for than a half million Maryland residents.

Sam Brown, a Republican running for Senate in Nevada, signed the  Americans For Tax Reform Taxpayer Protection Pledge, a promise to oppose all tax hikes for corporations or individuals. American For Tax Reform has opposed efforts to undo the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Brown is running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen who voted against the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Trump has endorsed Hovde and Rogers.

An Impact Research poll from March found that 70% of Americans feel corporations and billionaires should pay more in taxes.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

A deleted tweet and a fundraising plea: Mike Rogers bends the knee to Trump

A deleted tweet and a fundraising plea: Mike Rogers bends the knee to Trump

By Jesse Valentine - March 20, 2024
NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

By Jesse Valentine - March 15, 2024
Michigan GOP senate candidate Justin Amash voted to restrict IVF

Michigan GOP senate candidate Justin Amash voted to restrict IVF

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
A deleted tweet and a fundraising plea: Mike Rogers bends the knee to Trump

A deleted tweet and a fundraising plea: Mike Rogers bends the knee to Trump

By Jesse Valentine - March 20, 2024
NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

By Jesse Valentine - March 15, 2024
Michigan GOP senate candidate Justin Amash voted to restrict IVF

Michigan GOP senate candidate Justin Amash voted to restrict IVF

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
New York Republicans fail to secure SALT deductions 

New York Republicans fail to secure SALT deductions 

By Jesse Valentine - February 12, 2024
 Voters don’t want abortion bans, GOP governor candidates are pushing for them anyway

 Voters don’t want abortion bans, GOP governor candidates are pushing for them anyway

By Jesse Valentine - January 24, 2024
AJ News
Latest
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Republican Eric Hovde’s company exposed workers to hazardous chemical 

Republican Eric Hovde’s company exposed workers to hazardous chemical 

By Jesse Valentine - April 12, 2024
Youngkin blocks Democratic bills dealing with elections

Youngkin blocks Democratic bills dealing with elections

By Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury - April 11, 2024
Maine House censures two GOP members for blaming mass shooting on abortion law

Maine House censures two GOP members for blaming mass shooting on abortion law

By Evan Popp, Maine Morning Star - April 11, 2024
Senate clears gallery, passes bill to arm Tennessee teachers

Senate clears gallery, passes bill to arm Tennessee teachers

By Sam Stockard, Tennessee Lookout - April 10, 2024
California clinics brace for fallout from Arizona abortion ban

California clinics brace for fallout from Arizona abortion ban

By Deborah Brennan, CalMatters - April 10, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno flaunts $100K donation to anti-abortion zealots

Republican Bernie Moreno flaunts $100K donation to anti-abortion zealots

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2024