Michigan Republican Peter Meijer has not filed financial disclosure

The failure to file could result in a fine or other disciplinary actions.

By Jesse Valentine - January 22, 2024
FILE - Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., speaks with the media late Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Republican former congressman Peter Meijer has announced he'll run for an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan in 2024. (Katy Batdorff/Detroit News via AP, File)

Former Rep. Pete Meijer launched his campaign for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat on Nov. 6, 2023. He has not yet filed his personal financial disclosure, in violation of legal requirements.

Under federal law, U.S. Senate candidates have 30 days from filing to run for office to file personal financial disclosures. For Meijer, a Republican, it has been more than 70 days. Failure to file could result in a fine or disciplinary action by the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics.

Meijer’s campaign has not requested an extension.

Meijer previously served in the House of Representatives from 2021 to 2023. He lost his bid for reelection to Democrat Hillary Scholten. Despite being one of 10 House Republicans to vote for the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump, Meijer has expressed a willingness to support Trump in the 2024 election. 

Meijer is not the first Republican senate candidate in Michigan to be behind on his paperwork. This year, former Detroit police chief James Craig filed his personal finance disclosure 27 days late. Craig previously ran in the GOP  primary for governor in 2022 but was barred from the ballot after his campaign was caught submitting forged signatures in support of his candidacy.

The Republican primary for Michigan’s senate seat is scheduled for Aug. 6, 2024. Other candidates include former Rep. Mike Rogers and former Wayne County commissioner Sandy Pensler.

A spokesperson for Meijer’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request to comment for this story.

Jesse Valentine

