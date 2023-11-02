Companies facing legal action fill coffers of Kentucky Republican attorney general nominee
Russell Coleman has taken tens of thousands of dollars from Big Tobacco and toxic polluters.
Russell Coleman, the Republican nominee for Kentucky attorney general, accepted over $20,000 from companies and lobbyists linked to lawsuits involving the commonwealth. If elected, he could shape the commonwealth’s handling of future cases against them.
Coleman served as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky under President Donald Trump. He faces Democratic state Rep. Pamela Stevenson in the election ending on Nov. 7.
In June, Coleman accepted $4,100 from Altria Group, Inc. PAC, the political arm of a tobacco corporation with a sizable stake in the Juul e-cigarette. Earlier this year, Kentucky was awarded a $14 million settlement as a part of a multi-state lawsuit against Juul for its role in contributing to the youth vaping crisis.
Coleman has also taken a combined $1,250 from senior executives at Altria and another $3,500 from Altria lobbyists. If elected, Coleman would be responsible for enforcing statewide vaping restrictions.
Lobbyists for the Westlake Chemical Corporation contributed $2,000 to Coleman. In June 2022, Westlake was sued by the commonwealth of Kentucky and other plaintiffs and forced to pay a $1 million fine for violating emissions standards.
Westlake agreed to spend an additional $110 million upgrading equipment to fix the emissions. Coleman would make decisions about future litigation if that agreement was not fulfilled. A report from the Environmental Protection Agency found a substantial cancer risk in the area surrounding Westlake’s plant.
Coleman has also taken more than $9,500 from lobbyists for Pace-O-Matic, a manufacturer of cash payout video games known as “gray machines.” The word “gray” literally refers to the gray area of the law that makes the unregulated machines legal. They are banned in Kentucky. In 2023, Pace-O-Matic sued the state, arguing that the ban should be overturned. Coleman would oversee the lawsuit if elected.
Coleman calls himself a “law-and-order conservative.” His campaign did not immediately respond to questions for this story.
Recommended
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial set for April 15
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Attorney General Ken Paxton’s long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges has been set for April 15. State District Judge Andrea Beall scheduled the trial during a hearing Monday morning in Houston. Paxton attended […]By By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune - October 30, 2023
Republicans complain DOJ is funding campaign raising awareness about gun safety measures
The public overwhelmingly supports red flag laws, which allow law enforcement to prevent gun violence by temporarily confiscating guns from someone who poses a risk to themselves or others.By Oliver Willis - July 27, 2023
GOP gubernatorial candidate blasts opponent for holding opioid companies accountable
North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson attacked Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein for winning over a billion dollars in restitution from pharmaceutical companies.By Josh Israel - July 14, 2023