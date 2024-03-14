search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Idaho bill banning public funds for gender-affirming care goes to Senate

Opponents of House Bill 668 said bill is discriminatory, could lead to more lawsuits

By Mia Maldonado, Idaho Capital Sun - March 14, 2024
Share
Trans pride flags on a curb in Washington, D.C.
Trans pride flags in Washington, D.C. (Ted Eytan / Flickr)

In a 4-3 vote Thursday morning, Idaho lawmakers on the Senate State Affairs Committee voted to move a bill forward that would prohibit transgender and nonbinary Idahoans enrolled in Medicaid, or state employees enrolled in the state’s insurance plan, from obtaining gender-affirming care. 

According to House Bill 668, public funds “shall not be used … to pay for any surgical operation or medical intervention … for purposes of altering the appearance of an individual in order to affirm the individual’s perception of the individual’s sex in a way that is inconsistent with the individual’s biological sex.” 

Bill sponsors Reps. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, and Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the bill is aimed to protect taxpayer dollars, and it is a redrafted version of previous legislation presented earlier this session.

The committee heard from 12 people, including transgender Idahoans, state employees, and a doctor, who all testified against the bill. 

Nikson Mathews, a transgender Boise man, was the first person to testify. He said that while he spent hours preparing for his two-minute testimony, he wanted to emphasize the human cost behind the bill. 

“Bills like this impact real people,” Mathews said. “I’m here actually asking you to see me and to see us. We are human beings. We are your neighbors. We are your constituents. We are valuable members of this community. We are taxpayers. And we deserve access to medically necessary access to benefits as any other Idahoan would.”

Sen. Treg Bernt, R-Meridian, thanked Mathews for his testimony. 

“I appreciate you, I appreciate your strength, and I appreciate your courage to stand up and testify,” he said. 

Bernt, alongside Sens. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene; Chuck Winder, R-Boise; Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, voted in favor to advance the bill.

The committee’s decision brings House Bill 668 one step closer to becoming law. The bill already passed in the Idaho House of Representatives in a 58-11 vote, and an affirmative vote on the Senate floor would secure a spot for it on Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s desk where he can choose to sign it into law, let it become law without his signature or veto the legislation.

Opponents say bill is discriminatory, could lead to more lawsuits

Early on during the hearing, Senators Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, questioned bill sponsors about whether they had considered the constitutionality and the costs of defending the policy in a lawsuit. Both Democrats opposed moving the bill forward. 

Howard Belodoff, a Boise attorney who testified in opposition to the bill, said he believes House Bill 668 violates the Constitution’s 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection because it targets transgender and nonbinary Idahoans. 

Belodoff represents plaintiffs in M.H. v. Jeppesen, an ongoing lawsuit against the state of Idaho arguing against the constitutionality of withholding gender-affirming care from Medicaid patients. 

House Bill 668, Belodoff said, puts Idaho at risk of facing another lawsuit that could cost the state “millions of dollars.” 

“I’m not speculating,” Belodoff said. “I’m just telling you based on my knowledge and experience.”

Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, was the only Republican to vote against advancing the bill. 

“This is one of those times where I’ve actually been convinced by the testimony, and I’m going to vote against the bill,” Guthrie said. “I do worry about the legal cases and the discrimination piece. And I worry about compromising some health care for our state employees.” 

‘I just love this state’: Caldwell woman says gender-affirming care saved her life

Trigger warning: This part of the story touches on subjects related to mental health and suicide. 

Saga Christian, a Caldwell resident and supervisor of Head Start, testified that she relies on gender-affirming care through a separate insurance that is not tied to her employer. 

“I have gotten to a point in my life financially and I’m doing really well, and I’m thinking about applying for some state jobs. Mainly what drew me to those was because I am thinking about retirement, but also I am on gender-affirming medication.”

But her insurance will expire soon, so she will be relying either on Medicaid or another employer. If she does not have those options, she said she is thinking of moving out of state, despite her dreams of buying a house in Idaho.

“I had a meeting with the bank last week, and I just love this state,” Christian said. “I love my job, and I love helping the kids here. Seven years ago, you might’ve just found me as a suicide statistic. I was homeless, jobless, and this care has saved my life and I wake up every morning just incredibly happy.”

This story was originally published in the Idaho Capital Sun

Mia Maldonado, Idaho Capital Sun
Tags:

Recommended

U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - March 14, 2024
Alabama passed a new IVF law. But questions remain.

Alabama passed a new IVF law. But questions remain.

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - March 11, 2024
Abortion care and transgender health care are ‘parallel struggles’ in 2024 legislation

Abortion care and transgender health care are ‘parallel struggles’ in 2024 legislation

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - February 16, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter
Read More
U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - March 14, 2024
Alabama passed a new IVF law. But questions remain.

Alabama passed a new IVF law. But questions remain.

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - March 11, 2024
Abortion care and transgender health care are ‘parallel struggles’ in 2024 legislation

Abortion care and transgender health care are ‘parallel struggles’ in 2024 legislation

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - February 16, 2024
Jackson bill seeks to lower the price of insulin, ease access for nonprofit manufacturers

Jackson bill seeks to lower the price of insulin, ease access for nonprofit manufacturers

By Evan Popp, Maine Morning Star - February 14, 2024
Oregon lawmakers look for ways to curb prescription costs 

Oregon lawmakers look for ways to curb prescription costs 

By Ben Botkin, Oregon Capital Chronicle - February 12, 2024
Hispanic and teen fertility rates increase after abortion restrictions

Hispanic and teen fertility rates increase after abortion restrictions

By Eleanor Klibanoff, Texas Tribune - January 26, 2024
AJ News
Latest
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

By Jesse Valentine - March 15, 2024
Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - March 15, 2024
U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - March 14, 2024
Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

By Jesse Valentine - March 14, 2024
Alabama House Democrats introduce bill to protect contraceptive access

Alabama House Democrats introduce bill to protect contraceptive access

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - March 13, 2024
Republican Sen. Rick Scott makes empty, symbolic push to protect IVF

Republican Sen. Rick Scott makes empty, symbolic push to protect IVF

By Jesse Valentine - March 12, 2024