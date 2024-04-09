Republican Bernie Moreno flaunts $100K donation to anti-abortion zealots

Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno bragged at a February forum about donating $100,000 to an anti-abortion group.

Moreno, who owns a chain of car dealerships, secured the Republican nomination for Senate last month. He will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in the general election.

In November 2023, Ohioans voted overwhelmingly in support of Issue 1, a ballot initiative that safeguarded abortion access in the state. Protect Women Ohio, a prominent anti-abortion group, spent millions in a failed bid to defeat the measure. Moreno gave $100,000 to Protect Women Ohio at the height of that campaign.

During a Feb. 19 candidate forum at Findlay University, Moreno pointed to the contribution while touting his anti-abortion record.

“​​I’m the only one on the stage that’s actually written a check from their own bank account,” Moreno said. “You know, career politicians love to write checks from our bank accounts, I wrote a check from my own bank account for pro life causes. And when you take that action you’re spending your own money, that tells you what you actually believe in that cause.”

Moreno appeared to boast about the expenditure again during a March 9 interview with a far-right content creator.

“I’ve given hundreds of thousands of dollars of my own money to pro life causes,” Moreno said. “I’m 100% pro-life myself, unapologetically pro-life.”

Moreno has voiced support for abortion restrictions that would undermine Issue 1. In January, he said he would support a federal ban at 15 weeks gestation. That is shorter than the 21 weeks and six days currently allowed under Ohio law.

Moreno has also suggested he would not allow abortions exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

During a March 20 appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Brown chided Moreno for not respecting the will of the voters on Issue 1.

“The arrogance of even though we set that by 13 points in the state, he’s going to fight against it, tells you he’s looking out for himself more than the people of Ohio,” Brown said.

A Moreno spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request to comment for this story.