search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

As legislative session opens, Alaska House Republicans reject attempt to override school funds veto

House Republicans are looking for a permanent fix, ‘not a Band-Aid,’ a leading lawmaker says

By James Brooks, Alaska Beacon and Claire Stremple, Alaska Beacon - January 17, 2024
Share
Alaska
ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY, JAN. 31 AND THEREAFTER - In this July 30, 2014 photo provided by the National Park Service is a small tarn in a hidden valley in the Itkillik Preserve at the Arctic National Park and Preserve in Alaska. The nation’s northernmost national park says its new management plan will have to consider the effects of a new industrial road to the mining district of Ambler, the first road that would be constructed within its Maryland-sized boundaries. (AP Photo/National Park Service, Cadence Cook)

Undeterred by more than 28 inches of new snow, Alaska’s 60 legislators convened Tuesday in Juneau and all but extinguished the idea that they would override a veto by Gov. Mike Dunleavy of $87 million in school funding.

Minutes after members of the Alaska House opened their 2024 session, they voted on whether to convene a joint session with the state Senate to consider a veto override. If successful, that override would send millions of dollars to public school districts across the state.

House Minority Leader Calvin Schrage, D-Anchorage, said he has heard from constituents and educators that education is in crisis in Alaska. 

“It’s not for lack of effort by our dedicated teachers, support staff, administrators, superintendents. It’s not for a lack of effort from our parents to make sure their students have great outcomes. It’s a lack of financial support from the state of Alaska,” he said.

But Tuesday’s tally on a joint session was 20-20, one vote short of the simple majority needed in the House. All 20 “no” votes came from Republican members of the House’s majority caucus. Two Democratic members of the majority joined the minority in voting “yes,” as did Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, who is not a member of either the majority or minority.

Rep. Craig Johnson, R-Anchorage, said members of the majority want to focus attention on a permanent change to school funding and administration, not on the one-time bump in funding that a veto override would have provided.

“​​The finished product we want to focus on is a long-term fix and not the one-time Band-Aid,” he said.

Johnson, head of the powerful House Rules Committee, has scheduled a hearing for 4 p.m. Wednesday on a revised wide-ranging education funding bill.

In addition to a $300 per-student bump in the education funding formula — something that would amount to a decrease when compared to the one-time increase passed by the Legislature last year — the revised bill includes provisions allowing new charter schools, increased funding for homeschooled students in state-run correspondence programs, increased benefits for children who are deaf or hard of hearing, and one-time bonuses of $5,000 to $15,000 for certain teachers.

Johnson said he expects the bill to be amended and advance quickly to a final floor vote in the House. From there, it will end up in a conference committee, subject to negotiations with the Senate.

Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, said he expects the final increase to per-student funding will be higher than what’s being proposed by the House majority, something in the neighborhood of $680 to $1,000 per student. The actual amounts school districts receive are adjusted higher based on factors like school sizes and the number of students with special needs.

The Senate, controlled by a bipartisan supermajority, had been expected to vote overwhelmingly in favor of a joint session, but only if the House did so first.

Tuesday’s vote was simply to call a joint session, not to consider an override of the governor’s veto. 

Actually overriding a budget veto requires the votes of 45 of 60 legislators. The three-quarters vote is the highest threshold in the country. 

Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, said that “if invited by the House to a joint session, you’re going to see a lot of senators cast the green button to override the governor’s veto,” but support for an override in the House was lukewarm enough that an override may have failed.

Alaska’s constitution allows the Legislature five days to call a joint session for a veto override, and Schrage said the House minority will continue to seek one if the opportunity allows. The House convenes again on Thursday, which could allow time for a joint session if even one representative changes their vote.

“I encourage the body to rethink its vote,” said Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage.

Ordinary business is scheduled to open Wednesday morning in the Capitol with a series of hearings on oil and gas production.

Last year’s legislative session concluded after contentious budget negotiations between the House and Senate. Lawmakers in both the House and Senate said they hope this year will bring better relations.

Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, cautioned that the education funding bill will be a test of that.

“That will be one of the key points, the bellwether of where things are going, if we can come to some reasonable accommodation and agreement on that issue,” he said.

This story was originally published in the Alaska Beacon

James Brooks, Alaska Beacon and Claire Stremple, Alaska Beacon

Recommended

Republican Ted Cruz disparages public schools in bizarre rant

Republican Ted Cruz disparages public schools in bizarre rant

By Jesse Valentine - January 16, 2024
Conservative groups lick wounds after school board election loss, vow to continue fighting

Conservative groups lick wounds after school board election loss, vow to continue fighting

By Michelle Griffith - November 17, 2023
Republicans continue their unpopular attempts to abolish the Department of Education

Republicans continue their unpopular attempts to abolish the Department of Education

By Will Fritz - October 20, 2023
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter
Read More
Republican Ted Cruz disparages public schools in bizarre rant

Republican Ted Cruz disparages public schools in bizarre rant

By Jesse Valentine - January 16, 2024
Conservative groups lick wounds after school board election loss, vow to continue fighting

Conservative groups lick wounds after school board election loss, vow to continue fighting

By Michelle Griffith - November 17, 2023
Republicans continue their unpopular attempts to abolish the Department of Education

Republicans continue their unpopular attempts to abolish the Department of Education

By Will Fritz - October 20, 2023
American Federation of Teachers pushes back on GOP narrative about pandemic school closures

American Federation of Teachers pushes back on GOP narrative about pandemic school closures

By Will Fritz - October 16, 2023
Virginia Democrats push back against book bans as Republicans duck blame

Virginia Democrats push back against book bans as Republicans duck blame

By Will Fritz - October 16, 2023
‘Rainbowland’ teacher firing is another example of extremism on Wisconsin school boards

‘Rainbowland’ teacher firing is another example of extremism on Wisconsin school boards

By Will Fritz - October 12, 2023
AJ News
Latest
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Colin Allred, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, raises $4.8 million in fourth quarter of 2023

Colin Allred, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, raises $4.8 million in fourth quarter of 2023

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune - January 17, 2024
Republican Tom Barrett has cozy ties with anti-union group

Republican Tom Barrett has cozy ties with anti-union group

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
Mike Rogers’ Trump endorsement contradicts years of criticisms

Mike Rogers’ Trump endorsement contradicts years of criticisms

By Jesse Valentine - January 16, 2024
Republican Ted Cruz disparages public schools in bizarre rant

Republican Ted Cruz disparages public schools in bizarre rant

By Jesse Valentine - January 16, 2024
Secret recording shows NRA plotting to conceal extravagant expenses involving Wayne LaPierre

Secret recording shows NRA plotting to conceal extravagant expenses involving Wayne LaPierre

By Mike Spies, The Trace - January 11, 2024