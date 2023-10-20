search
Biden infrastructure law helps Pennsylvania's small manufacturers

‘This investment will help create jobs in our region, and it’s exactly the kind of funding we need to expand American manufacturing, innovation, and production,’ Sen. John Fetterman said.

By Oliver Willis - October 20, 2023
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's economic agenda during a visit to Tioga Marine Terminal in Philadelphia, PA, USA, on October 13, 2023. (Bastiaan Slabbers/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's economic agenda during a visit to Tioga Marine Terminal in Philadelphia, PA, USA, on October 13, 2023. (Bastiaan Slabbers/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

The Appalachian Regional Commission announced on Oct. 10 that it has awarded a $10 million grant that will be used to assist small and medium-sized manufacturers in southwestern Pennsylvania to expand into green technology and clean energy. The funding comes from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The commission is an alliance between the federal government and 13 state governments focused on economic development in the Appalachian region. It was created in 2022 as part of the infrastructure law.

The Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies (ARISE) was launched by the commission in 2022 and has previously awarded $46.8 million to 9 projects in 12 Appalachian states.

“These new ARISE awards will expand opportunity, boost domestic manufacturing, and bring the benefits of a clean energy economy to communities across Northern and Central Appalachia,” Mitch Landrieu, a White House senior adviser coordinating the implementation of the infrastructure law, said in a statement.

The money will go to Catalyst Connection, a nonprofit company based in Pittsburgh. The company said the funds will be used to help manufacturing companies begin or expand their businesses in the areas of hydrogen power, renewable energy, and other technologies related to clean and green energy.

The decision to invest in the region was praised by Pennsylvania U.S. Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey, who are both Democrats.

“This investment will help create jobs in our region, and it’s exactly the kind of funding we need to expand American manufacturing, innovation, and production,” Fetterman said in a press release.

Casey said the infrastructure law would help to make the U.S. into a “manufacturing powerhouse,” and added, “Catalyst embodies the ingenuity and fighting spirit of Southwestern Pennsylvania and I’m proud to support their work.”

When the infrastructure law was being debated in Congress, it was backed by all of the Democrats in Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation but only one Republican, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, voted for it. Former Sen. Pat Toomey, who has since retired, voted against the law.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler was among those who opposed the legislation, which he described as a “socialist spending spree” in November 2021.

“While American families face record-high inflation rates and businesses can’t find workers, Democrats prioritize woke policies that will only make things worse,” he said in a statement. “It is shameful that Democrats used a bipartisan issue to advance their radical, socialist goals.”

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

