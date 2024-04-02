search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

GOP nominee for special Michigan House election says he opposes abortion ‘without exception’

Josh Powell, a candidate for a special Michigan House election this month, said during a GOP event that he opposes all abortion “without exception” — and, if elected, is open to repealing the state’s landmark abortion law.

By Jon King, Michigan Advance - April 02, 2024
Share
Abortion protest Michigan
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, that county prosecutors can enforce the state's 91-year-old abortion ban, paving the way for abortion to become illegal in parts of the state.

Josh Powell, a candidate for a special Michigan House election this month, said during a GOP event that he opposes all abortion “without exception” — and, if elected, is open to repealing the state’s landmark abortion law.

Powell is the Republican nominee running for Wayne County’s 25th House District, which includes the cities of Wayne and Westland. His opponent is Democrat Peter Herzberg, a Westland City Council member. 

There are two special elections slated for April 16 that will determine party control of the Michigan House, which is currently split 54-54 after two Democratic members stepped down last year.

Both Powell and Herzberg won special primary elections held in January, which were set following the resignation of former state Rep. Kevin Coleman (D-Westland) in November after he won election as Westland mayor.

Another special election is also being held for the 13th House District, which includes Macomb and Wayne counties, as well as the city of Warren and a small part of Detroit. Former state Rep. Lori Stone (D-Warren) represented the district until she was elected Warren mayor in November. Democrat Mai Xiong, a Macomb County commissioner, is facing off against Republican Ronald Singer, an engineering professional.

Both districts are Democratic strongholds, with both Xiong and Herzberg considered favorites to win.

In a recording of the event lasting one hour and 45 minutes reviewed by the Advance, Powell is approached by an attendee who asked about his stance on abortion during a Feb. 12 Valentine’s Day dance hosted by the 6th Congressional District Republican Committee at the Golden Gate Banquet Hall in Canton.

“This is my first election voting, and I just want to make sure that the candidate that I’m voting for shares my values,” stated the attendee. “I looked at your website, like cutting taxes, cutting regulations, I’m for all of that, but I come from a Christian family …”

“Yeah, me, too,” said Powell. “My grandpa was a Southern Baptist preacher.”

On his campaign website biography, Powell states: “I was born to a 16-year-old mother who ignored advice to abort me because she was too young, yet finished high school on time as the valedictorian.”

The attendee said: “So abortion is a really important topic for me, and a really personal topic for me. So I just wanted to get confirmation from you that you are 100% pro life and that when you’re in government, that you’re going to act that way, that you’re going to govern that way.”

Powell then responded: “Yeah. No. I mean, personally, I’m 100% pro life. I know Prop 3 kind of takes away the choice in the Legislature, but if there’s any opportunities to go that route…”

Powell appears to be referring to Proposal 3, also known as the Reproductive Freedom for All amendment, which passed 57 to 43% in November 2022.

It amended Michigan’s constitution to ensure Michiganders’ right to carry out decisions relating to pregnancy, including abortion, birth control, prenatal care and childbirth. The amendment invalidated a 1931 state law that banned abortions, while limiting the regulation of abortion care to only after fetal viability, or if “an attending health care professional” determined it was “medically indicated to protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant individual.”

The attendee then asked: “But on principle, 100% pro-life, without exception?” 

“Yeah. Me personally? Yeah,” Powell responded.

“OK. That reassuring,” said the attendee, who then asked if Powell had any plans “to fight for that” once he was in government.

“I mean, right now all I can really do is stand in the way of expanding it, but I mean, if there’s opportunities that come up, you know, if people want to revisit. … I know there’s already things underway to … revisit Prop 3, put it back on the ballot, you know, that sort of thing. So yeah. I mean, if we can get something with enough signatures, then I can, you know, we can pass it through the House without having to go through the voting process.”

In November, anti-abortion groups led by Right to Life of Michigan filed a lawsuit to overturn Proposal 3. Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Outside of court remedies, Proposal 3 would need to be altered via voters because it is part of Michigan’s Constitution, through either a citizen-initiated petition, a legislative joint resolution approved by a two-thirds majority of both the state House and Senate or the establishment of a constitutional convention

All three options would require ultimate approval by the voters, despite Powell’s comment about not “having to go through the voting process.”

Reproductive rights have remained a key political issue following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Most recently it has drawn attention following an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that said embryos had the same legal rights as people, thus endangering the right for people to utilize vitro fertilization (IVF). While the Alabama legislature later passed a bill to exempt IVF, attempts to do the same in Congress have been blocked by Republicans.

When asked by the Advance to expand on his comments heard on the recording, Powell sent the following response: “I have no idea who this is or what you are talking about but if someone is secretly recording me that is extremely inappropriate disrespectful and just plain creepy. I will be blocking this email now and not responding to this harassment any further.”

The Advance also reached out to the Republican State Leadership Committee, which has not yet responded.

Herzberg was also asked to comment, but he did not respond.

This story was originally published in the Michigan Advance

Jon King, Michigan Advance
Tags:

Recommended

Republican David Valadao dines lavishly while his constituents struggle to make ends meet

Republican David Valadao dines lavishly while his constituents struggle to make ends meet

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2024
Rosenblum, other Democratic AGs ask SCOTUS to block red state bans on emergency abortions

Rosenblum, other Democratic AGs ask SCOTUS to block red state bans on emergency abortions

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez, Arizona Mirror - April 01, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Republican David Valadao dines lavishly while his constituents struggle to make ends meet

Republican David Valadao dines lavishly while his constituents struggle to make ends meet

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2024
Rosenblum, other Democratic AGs ask SCOTUS to block red state bans on emergency abortions

Rosenblum, other Democratic AGs ask SCOTUS to block red state bans on emergency abortions

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez, Arizona Mirror - April 01, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
Slate of gun safety bills introduced after Lewiston shooting advance to full Legislature

Slate of gun safety bills introduced after Lewiston shooting advance to full Legislature

By Annmarie Hilton, Maine Morning Star - March 28, 2024
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte hosts event with religious extremist

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte hosts event with religious extremist

By Jesse Valentine - March 27, 2024
Anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ resolutions to be voted on at state Republican convention

Anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ resolutions to be voted on at state Republican convention

By Michael Achterling, North Dakota Monitor - March 26, 2024
AJ News
Latest
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Backers of ballot measure to guarantee abortion rights say they’ve collected 500,000 signatures

Backers of ballot measure to guarantee abortion rights say they’ve collected 500,000 signatures

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez, Arizona Mirror - April 02, 2024
Republican David Valadao dines lavishly while his constituents struggle to make ends meet

Republican David Valadao dines lavishly while his constituents struggle to make ends meet

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2024
Bills targeting trans people are on the rise nationwide and in Alaska — most focus on children

Bills targeting trans people are on the rise nationwide and in Alaska — most focus on children

By Claire Stremple, Alaska Beacon - April 01, 2024
Rosenblum, other Democratic AGs ask SCOTUS to block red state bans on emergency abortions

Rosenblum, other Democratic AGs ask SCOTUS to block red state bans on emergency abortions

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez, Arizona Mirror - April 01, 2024
Missouri looks to mirror Arkansas law that forced Planned Parenthood to turn away patients

Missouri looks to mirror Arkansas law that forced Planned Parenthood to turn away patients

By Anna Spoerre, Missouri Independent - March 28, 2024