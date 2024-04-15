search
​​Missouri governor hopeful Bill Eigel rejects affordable childcare proposal

Eigel has previously supported stripping funds from public schools and once opposed an expansion of early kindergarten.

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
Missouri state Sen. Bill Eigel speaks to reporters, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, after Gov. Mike Parson's State of the State speech in Jefferson City, Mo. Eigel, a Republican, is an outspoken member of the newly formed Freedom Caucus and is running for governor. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

Missouri state Sen. Bill Eigel, who is currently running for governor, said he would oppose a popular plan to make childcare more affordable because it utilizes tax credits. Eigel has supported tax credits in the past.

An analysis by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce found that more than three-fourths of the state is a childcare desert, meaning childcare is either unavailable or prohibitively expensive. This is keeping parents out of the workforce and affecting business’ ability to be fully staffed.

House Bill 1488 aims to remedy this crisis by reimbursing taxpayers for 75% of funds spent on childcare. The bill passed the state House on Feb. 8 with bipartisan support. The legislation has not yet received a full vote in the Senate.

Eigel told KTVI News he would vote against HB 1488.

“I’ve never been a fan of tax credits in the first place because that is exactly the process where the government is giving benefits to some people in the population but not everybody,” Eigel said.

In October 2023, Eigel filibustered and killed similar legislation. 

Despite this position, Eigel co-sponsored legislation in 2021 to provide parents with a 100-percent tax reimbursement for a child’s private school tuition. The bill would also allow for the opening of new charter schools. 

State analysts estimated the plan would have diverted $100 million away from public schools. The legislation did not pass.

While Eigel is inconsistent on the matter of tax credits, he has been consistent in his opposition to bills that could help ease the burden of childcare costs. In 2023, he criticized a proposal from Republican Gov. Mike Parson to expand early kindergarten. 

Eigel has served in the state senate since 2017. His opponents in the Republican primary for governor include Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and  Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 6.

An Eigel campaign spokesperson did not provide a comment for this article.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Battleground GOP candidates rally around Trump’s tax cuts for the rich

Battleground GOP candidates rally around Trump’s tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - April 12, 2024
Youngkin blocks Democratic bills dealing with elections

Youngkin blocks Democratic bills dealing with elections

By Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury - April 11, 2024
Maine House censures two GOP members for blaming mass shooting on abortion law

Maine House censures two GOP members for blaming mass shooting on abortion law

By Evan Popp, Maine Morning Star - April 11, 2024
Senate clears gallery, passes bill to arm Tennessee teachers

Senate clears gallery, passes bill to arm Tennessee teachers

By Sam Stockard, Tennessee Lookout - April 10, 2024