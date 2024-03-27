search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte hosts event with religious extremist

J.P. De Gance is the founder of Communio, an organization that uses social media marketing tools to push a far-right agenda.

By Jesse Valentine - March 27, 2024
Share
Greg Gianforte

Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte hosted a prayer breakfast with J.P. De Gance, the founder of a far-right organization that has been accused of using social media to covertly push Christian nationalism.

The Montana Prayer Breakfast was held on March 16 in Helena. De Gance was listed as guest speaker and wrote about attending the event on his LinkedIn profile.

“Great adventure to Big Sky Country with my daughter over the last few days — what an encouraging experience to join Gov. Greg Gianforte for the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast,” De Gance wrote. “It was a forerunner event to our National Prayer Breakfast. Few leaders are doing more to foster healthy families in his state than Greg.”

De Gance is the founder and president of Communio, a nonprofit ministry that claims to be dedicated to strengthening marriages. On its website, Communio says it equips churches with 21st century data tools to help grow membership and improve the romantic relationships of parishioners. One such tool is microtargeting, the practice of using consumer data and demographics to show digital ads to specific individuals, especially on Facebook.

Communio helps churches identify local individuals who have used search terms or engaged in activities that are supposedly predictive of troubled relationships or divorce. These include joining a gym, purchasing TV dinners, or interacting with sexual and pornographic content. These individuals would then be shown ads for seemingly non-denominational church events, such as comedy shows or trivia nights with free babysitting. Couples that attended these events would then be pressured to attend bible studies or church retreats.

In May 2023, Communio published a study asserting that declining marriage rates were the result of premarital sex and pornography. De Gance has urged churches and lawmakers to do more to discourage these activities. Communio’s study only surveyed church attendees. 

More reliable studies have attributed declining marriage rates to women having increased economic opportunities.

This is not the first time Gianforte has flirted with extremist, Christian beliefs.

Last year, the New York Times reported that Gianforte attends a Bozeman church that rejects evolution and considers homosexuality a sin. Gianforte, who is a millionaire, has donated large sums to Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit that funds legal defenses for Christian business owners that refuse to serve same-sex couples. 

In 2021, Gianforte signed three anti-abortion bills into law, including a measure that would require a patient to receive a medically unnecessary ultrasound before obtaining an abortion. On Feb. 29, a Montana district court judge ruled the laws were unconstitutional.

Gianforte is up for reelection in November 2024.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott floats building a wall on the Oklahoma border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott floats building a wall on the Oklahoma border

By Jesse Valentine - February 22, 2024
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter
Read More
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott floats building a wall on the Oklahoma border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott floats building a wall on the Oklahoma border

By Jesse Valentine - February 22, 2024
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
AJ News
Latest
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
House GOP votes to end flu, whooping cough vaccine rules for foster and adoptive families

House GOP votes to end flu, whooping cough vaccine rules for foster and adoptive families

By Anita Wadhwani, Tennessee Lookout - March 26, 2024
Anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ resolutions to be voted on at state Republican convention

Anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ resolutions to be voted on at state Republican convention

By Michael Achterling, North Dakota Monitor - March 26, 2024
The U.S. Supreme Court could restrict medication abortion access in Minnesota, despite protections

The U.S. Supreme Court could restrict medication abortion access in Minnesota, despite protections

By Michelle Griffith, Minnesota Reformer - March 25, 2024
Fearing political violence, more states ban firearms at polling places

Fearing political violence, more states ban firearms at polling places

By Matt Vasilogambros, Stateline - March 22, 2024
Senate approves bill establishing a right to foster, adopt by anti-LGBTQ parents in Tennessee

Senate approves bill establishing a right to foster, adopt by anti-LGBTQ parents in Tennessee

By Anita Wadhwani, Tennessee Lookout - March 22, 2024
Georgia GOP senators hijack bill for culture war on trans treatment, sex ed and bathroom access

Georgia GOP senators hijack bill for culture war on trans treatment, sex ed and bathroom access

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder - March 20, 2024