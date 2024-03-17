search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Seniors in Pennsylvania are concerned about Social Security following Trump’s comments

The former President made reference to ‘cutting’ the program, and the Biden campaign took it as a call to action.

By Kim Lyons, Pennsylvania Capital-Star - March 17, 2024
Share
Social Security Administration main campus

Patricia Ford of Philadelphia, 72,  remembers a time in the not-too-distant past when politicians would barely discuss Social Security, much less threaten to make cuts, because it didn’t make sense: Senior citizens, many of whom rely on Social Security income, are considered reliable  voters, and would respond at the voting booth.

“I think about the possibility of cuts to Social Security, and it’s just so ridiculous,” Ford told the Capital-Star. She said she’s worked since age 16, and doesn’t want her children to have to take care of her, that she should be able to take care of herself. “If this issue was brought up and talked about over and over, I believe a lot of seniors would come out to vote.”

She said she was not entirely surprised, however, to learn that former President Donald Trump had appeared to open the door to making cuts to entitlement programs like Social Security.  

“There is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting, and in terms of also the theft and the bad management of entitlements,” Trump said in a March 11 interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box program. 

Trump and his campaign have since tried to reframe or walk back the comments, saying the former president was focused on “cutting waste.” Trump gave an interview on Thursday to conservative news outlet Breitbart where he said “I will never do anything that will jeopardize or hurt Social Security or Medicare.”

But in the time between, the Biden campaign mobilized voters in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, including Ford, for press conferences where seniors and other recipients of Social Security benefits spoke about what cuts to the program would mean for them. Ford attended a press conference with Rep. Steven Kinsey (D-Philadelphia) in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. 

“I am a recipient of Medicare and Social Security. I can guarantee you, all of my working life, my husband and I contributed to those two programs with the hope and belief that we would be able to benefit from them when it was our time to retire,” Mary Lou Alsentzer of Lancaster said during a Wednesday press conference in Harrisburg.  “We cannot allow Donald Trump to take away one more thing. We the people have to stand up.” 

William Byrnes, a senior citizen and Social Security recipient who lives in Wilkes-Barre, said during a Tuesday press conference in Luzerne that he started paying into the Social Security system when he was a teenager in 1966.

“One of the things that my wife and I dread is that one medical quote that can wipe you out,” Byrnes said. “Donald Trump has a history of stiffing the people who work for him, it’s completely in character for him to be stiffing the American people on the benefits that we have contributed to and paid for out of the labor of our lifetime.” 

The Biden campaign also pointed to Trump’s previous statements, including during his presidency, when he suggested entitlements like Social Security were on the table. In August 2020, Trump said he would make permanent a temporary pandemic-era pause on the payroll taxes that fund Social Security and Medicare if he were re-elected. And even earlier, in a 2000 book Trump authored called “The America We Deserve,” he referred to Social Security as a “huge Ponzi scheme.”

Even before Trump’s recent comments, Social Security was already on Democrats’ political radar. During his March 7 State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made clear he would seek to prevent any attempts to reduce entitlement programs. 

“If anyone here tries to cut Social Security or Medicare, or raise the retirement age, I will stop you,” Biden said.

In a swing state like Pennsylvania, where 20% of the population is 65 or older, a suggestion of cutting Social Security would seem to be politically unwise. 

“More than 2 million Pennsylvanians rely on Social Security and Medicare, and Donald Trump wants to leave them with fewer benefits and instead give away more tax cuts to his wealthy friends and big corporations,” Pennsylvania state Rep Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) said at the Harrisburg press conference on Wednesday.

Ford said she looked up the history of Social Security and discovered a word she wasn’t familiar with in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1934 message to Congress about the program. “He said it was a social insurance that was a safeguard against the hazards and ‘vicissitudes’ of life,” she said. “That means a hardship and something that happens out of your control. The seniors put in the work, this is something that is theirs, that is owed to them. It’s theirs just as if they’re going to work every day.”

Ford will celebrate her 73rd birthday in November, the day after Election Day. She said she hopes seniors  see Trump’s comments on Social Security as a wake up call to show up at the polls. “I hope that enough people turn out that it isn’t a matter of if we get a few votes over here, get a few votes over there,” she said. “It needs to be a total landslide.”

This story was originally published in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Kim Lyons, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Tags:

Recommended

Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - March 18, 2024
NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

By Jesse Valentine - March 15, 2024
Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - March 15, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter
Read More
Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - March 18, 2024
NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

By Jesse Valentine - March 15, 2024
Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - March 15, 2024
U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - March 14, 2024
Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

By Jesse Valentine - March 14, 2024
Alabama House Democrats introduce bill to protect contraceptive access

Alabama House Democrats introduce bill to protect contraceptive access

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - March 13, 2024
AJ News
Latest
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

Donald Trump makes last minute push for Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s U.S. Senate primary

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - March 18, 2024
NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

NC GOP Rep. Richard Hudson praises controversial governor candidate

By Jesse Valentine - March 15, 2024
Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - March 15, 2024
U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - March 14, 2024
Idaho bill banning public funds for gender-affirming care goes to Senate

Idaho bill banning public funds for gender-affirming care goes to Senate

By Mia Maldonado, Idaho Capital Sun - March 14, 2024
Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

By Jesse Valentine - March 14, 2024