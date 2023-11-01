search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Virginia Senate candidate’s DC restaurant was cited by health department for rodents

Republican Juan Pablo Segura co-founded a chain of donut shops in Washington, D.C.

By Jesse Valentine - November 01, 2023
Share

Republican Virginia state Senate candidate Juan Pablo Segura cites his business acumen as his chief qualification for public office, but his Washington, D.C., restaurant chain has been plagued with health code violations.

Segura co-founded District Doughnut, which operates multiple locations in Washington, D.C., in 2014. He is running in the 31st Senate District, a newly redistricted Northern Virginia seat that contains portions of Loudoun and Fauquier counties, in the election ending Nov. 7. He faces Democrat Russet Perry, a former CIA officer, in a race that could determine party control of the Senate for the next four years.

All 40 seats in the Virginia Senate and all 100 House of Delegates seats will be determined in this year’s elections. Democrats currently hold a narrow majority in the Senate; Republicans have a small majority in the House.

In 2016, District Doughnut’s flagship location was written up by a DC Health inspector for failing to provide a pest control service report. In 2018, the store was cited again for failing to have an up-to-date report.

The problems persisted into 2022, when an inspector noted rodent droppings next to carry-out boxes and a gap in the back door through which rodents and insects could enter the establishment. In 2023, small flies were observed in the warewashing and mop sink area.

In 2015, an inspector noted a freezer condenser that was leaking onto food products. In 2018, the store was written up again for having dirty floors.

A May 2023 report said the restroom door did not self-close and coffee brewing equipment was stored in the area to which the toilet door opened. The same report noted that employees could not sufficiently wash their hands.

A Segura campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story.

“I am running because I believe that fixing our politics requires entrepreneurs and innovators, problem solvers,” Segura told Virginia station WJLA in October.

Segura lived and worked in Washington, D.C. before moving to District 31 in August 2022.

Perry, who has lived in Loudoun for almost two decades, accused Segura of carpetbagging, saying, “I think the residents of this district deserve someone who lives here, who is tied in, who is invested in this district.”

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Gov. Tate Reeves’ top political donors received $1.4 billion in state contracts from his agencies

Gov. Tate Reeves’ top political donors received $1.4 billion in state contracts from his agencies

By - November 01, 2023
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial set for April 15

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial set for April 15

By By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune - October 30, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
Gov. Tate Reeves’ top political donors received $1.4 billion in state contracts from his agencies

Gov. Tate Reeves’ top political donors received $1.4 billion in state contracts from his agencies

By - November 01, 2023
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial set for April 15

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial set for April 15

By By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune - October 30, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Curtis Hertel Jr. places public service over politics in Michigan congressional run

Curtis Hertel Jr. places public service over politics in Michigan congressional run

By Alyssa Burr - October 20, 2023
Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy decries lobbyist money, takes $42,000 from lobbyists

Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy decries lobbyist money, takes $42,000 from lobbyists

By Josh Israel - October 20, 2023
Biden infrastructure law helps Pennsylvania’s small manufacturers

Biden infrastructure law helps Pennsylvania’s small manufacturers

By Oliver Willis - October 20, 2023
AJ News
Latest
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Gov. Tate Reeves’ top political donors received $1.4 billion in state contracts from his agencies

Gov. Tate Reeves’ top political donors received $1.4 billion in state contracts from his agencies

By - November 01, 2023
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial set for April 15

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial set for April 15

By By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune - October 30, 2023
Curtis Hertel Jr. places public service over politics in Michigan congressional run

Curtis Hertel Jr. places public service over politics in Michigan congressional run

By Alyssa Burr - October 20, 2023
Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy decries lobbyist money, takes $42,000 from lobbyists

Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy decries lobbyist money, takes $42,000 from lobbyists

By Josh Israel - October 20, 2023
Biden infrastructure law helps Pennsylvania’s small manufacturers

Biden infrastructure law helps Pennsylvania’s small manufacturers

By Oliver Willis - October 20, 2023