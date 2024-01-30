search
Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden hit with ethics complaint

Van Orden has a history of verbal insults and outbursts.

By Jesse Valentine - January 30, 2024
Derrick Van Orden
Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) is seen in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall on Nov. 17, 2022, after he was elected to Congress. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

An ethics complaint has been filed against Wisconsin Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden. He is accused of berating and being physically aggressive towards Senate pages.

The complaint was filed by Matthew Lehner, the president of the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire Democrats and a candidate for Eau Claire County Board. It specifically accuses Van Orden of violating House Rule XXIII, which dictates the code of conduct for congresspeople.

“There is no doubt that the allegations about Van Orden’s behavior toward young Senate pages reflect discreditably on the House,” the complaint says. “The public expects Members to conduct themselves with civility and decency — especially when they are acting in their official capacity and inside the halls of Congress.”

The incident in question occurred on July 26, 2023. A group of Senate pages, who are high school aged, were lying on the floor of the Capitol building’s rotunda and taking photos of the dome above. Van Orden allegedly started screaming at them and using curse words, accusing them of “defiling” the space.

Witnesses described his demeanor as physically aggressive. 

A spokesperson for Van Orden did not respond to a request to comment for this story. In a previous statement, Van Orden did not dispute the accusations.

“The Capitol Rotunda served as a field hospital where countless Union soldiers died fighting to free men in the Civil War. I have long said our nation’s Capitol is a symbol of the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for this country and should never be treated like a frat house common room.

Threatening a congressman with bad press to excuse poor behavior is a reminder of everything that’s wrong with Washington,” Van Orden said.

The complaint will now be reviewed by the House Committee on Ethics who will decide whether to investigate the incident. It could result in an array of disciplinary actions including censure or expulsion. 

This is not the only time Van Orden lost his temper.

In 2021, Van Orden allegedly yelled at a 17 year old public library employee about a gay pride display that he found offensive. In October 2023, Van Orden reportedly shouted obscenities at Biden officials during a classified briefing about Israel.

Van Orden also attended the Stop the Steal Rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021 attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump on the U.S. Capitol.

Van Orden is currently running for a second term in congress.

Jesse Valentine
