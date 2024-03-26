search
Anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ resolutions to be voted on at state Republican convention

A resolution to be considered by North Dakota Republican Party delegates at their upcoming convention would define life as beginning at fertilization and call for criminal penalties for “anyone who kills a pre-born human being.”

By Michael Achterling, North Dakota Monitor - March 26, 2024
Milwaukee abortion rights rally
Abortion rights advocates rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Saturday, June 24, 2023, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (The American Independent Foundation)

A resolution to be considered by North Dakota Republican Party delegates at their upcoming convention would define life as beginning at fertilization and call for criminal penalties for “anyone who kills a pre-born human being.”

It’s one of 15 policy resolutions that will be advanced to NDGOP delegates during the convention April 5-6 in Fargo.

The resolution supporting equal protection for the unborn does not mention in vitro fertilization, but says the right to life should be protected “regardless of a human being’s size, stage of development, environment, degree of dependency, or circumstances surrounding conception.”

The Alabama Supreme Court recently ruled that frozen embryos outside the womb are children, causing uncertainty for IVF treatments in that state.

The proposed NDGOP resolution says anyone who kills “a pre-born human” should answer for a crime, including a “principal offender, accomplice, or co-conspirator.” North Dakota bans abortion, but the law does not have penalties for the mother.

John Trandem, first vice chair for the NDGOP, said resolutions must be passed by a two-thirds majority of delegates at the convention to be officially accepted by the party.

Andrew Nyhus, executive director for the NDGOP, said each resolution is not binding, but rather gauges where the party lines up on issues during an election cycle.

“Resolutions are just statements that the body chooses to make,” Nyhus said. “It’s statements that are separate and distinct from the platform that stand during this (election) cycle until the next convention.”

Other proposals include:

  • A statement reaffirming the state’s constitutional definition of marriage as the union of one man and one woman. It also urges the state attorney general to oppose any attempt in court to restrict the religious freedom of people and organizations who hold sincere religious beliefs that marriage is between a man and a woman.
  • A resolution opposing adding sexual orientation and gender identity to the Century Code as a protected class. It also “supports the restoration of gender dysphoric individuals, that they may embrace and be comfortable with their natural biological state.”
  • A resolution supporting legislative efforts to eliminate property tax. The measure states “merely collecting these taxes is a waste of millions of dollars” and their “existence” is a chief complaint among North Dakota voters.
  • A statement urging legislators to pass “universal school choice” containing protections for private, charter and home schools. The resolution also allows for taxpayer funds to follow students to the place that best fits their educational needs.
  • A measure opposed to cronyism. The resolution states a government body that “takes money from some to give it to others for any reason whatsoever is distorting the market.” It says current policy grants special favors to the “politically well-connected” through “economic development” policy and the Department of Commerce. 
  • A resolution that objects to COVID-19 vaccines and government-imposed mandates.
  • A call for lawmakers to prohibit the use of state funds for programs and offices that promote diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The resolutions were advanced to the convention from the North Dakota Republican state committee meeting on March 23 and are different from the party’s platform.

Trandem said delegates will be able to vote on the resolutions individually rather than as a block, which he called “unprecedented.”

“I’ve been to every convention since 2000 and we’ve never divided them all,” Trandem said.

He added, by separating the resolutions, it gives the delegates a chance to weigh in on specific issues without having to vote for an entire package that may have included items they don’t support.

Trandem said delegates will not be allowed to debate or change the resolutions from the floor.

In a letter from the NDGOP state resolutions committee, Sen. Bob Paulson, R-Minot, co-chair for the committee, said 43 resolutions were advanced for consideration before a subcommittee curated the final list to the 15 resolutions that were presented to the NDGOP state committee. The resolutions committee was made up of: Paulson, Rep. Jim Jonas, R-West Fargo, Rep. Karen Karls, R-Bismarck, Rep. Rose Christensen, R-Rogers, Rep. Donna Henderson, R-Calvin, Delvin Boehm, Amber Vibeto, Isaiah Deal, Dan Gwynn and Richard Glynn.

“Resolutions can serve as a policy tool,” Nyhus said. “If you are a policymaker, you’ll have to judge for yourself as to how much you care that two-thirds of the convention supports that statement.”

Sandi Sanford, chair of the NDGOP, agreed with Nyhus that no one should be held accountable for their support, or opposition, to each of the resolutions.

This year, state party officials are circulating the resolutions ahead of the convention so more delegates will have time to absorb them and be better prepared to vote on the measures.

“I think sometimes they can go through these and they fly through these and it’s just too quick,” Sanford said. 

About 1,600 delegates have registered for the convention, she said.

This story was originally published in the North Dakota Monitor

Michael Achterling, North Dakota Monitor
Senate approves bill establishing a right to foster, adopt by anti-LGBTQ parents in Tennessee

Senate approves bill establishing a right to foster, adopt by anti-LGBTQ parents in Tennessee

By Anita Wadhwani, Tennessee Lookout - March 22, 2024
Georgia GOP senators hijack bill for culture war on trans treatment, sex ed and bathroom access

Georgia GOP senators hijack bill for culture war on trans treatment, sex ed and bathroom access

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder - March 20, 2024
LGBTQ+ voters in Michigan, other battleground states overwhelmingly support Biden 

LGBTQ+ voters in Michigan, other battleground states overwhelmingly support Biden 

By Jon King, Michigan Advance - March 19, 2024
Idaho bill banning public funds for gender-affirming care goes to Senate

Abortion care and transgender health care are ‘parallel struggles’ in 2024 legislation

Critics say AZ ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ puts transgender women at risk

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She's Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor's race. It didn't work.

By - December 15, 2023

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state's chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG's office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
House GOP votes to end flu, whooping cough vaccine rules for foster and adoptive families

House GOP votes to end flu, whooping cough vaccine rules for foster and adoptive families

