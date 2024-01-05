search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s  history of defending January 6 insurrectionists 

Scott has promoted conspiracy theories about the far-right attack on the U.S. Capitol

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
Share
Rick Scott
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks to reporters after a luncheon with senate Republicans at the Capitol in Washington, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

On Feb. 28, 2021, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) told Fox News that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square. But before and since that day, Scott has implicitly and explicitly pushed the conspiracy theories that spurred violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

On the day of the insurrection, Scott was one of seven senators to vote against certifying Biden’s 2020 victory in the state of Pennsylvania. In the hours preceding that vote, Scott released a statement falsely asserting that Pennsylvania violated state law by counting certain mail-in ballots.

“The Democrat Governor of Pennsylvania, along with state courts, made a decision to allow votes to be counted that came in after election day, even if they did not have a postmark, in defiance of state law. This is absurd, and cannot be tolerated,” the statement said.

When Scott made this claim, the U.S. Supreme Court had already ruled that no such laws were violated. Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes.

A month later, when the House of Representatives moved to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the insurrection, Scott dismissed the effort as “political theater.”  The following May, Scott opposed the creation of a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot. 

In Dec. 2022, when the House Jan. 6 Special Committee recommended four criminal charges against Trump, Scott questioned the validity of its findings. “I think we ought to leave it to the Department of Justice to deal with these issues,” Scott told Bloomberg Radio.

But less than a year later, when the Justice Department actually filed criminal charges against Trump for his role in the insurrection, Scott still wasn’t satisfied.

“Joe Biden’s DOJ will do anything they can to silence Biden’s political opponents,” Scott said on the social media platform X, “this is what communist dictators do.”

Scott is currently running for a second term in the U.S. Senate in the election being held on Nov. 5, 2024. Spokespeople for Scott did not immediately respond to a request to comment for this story.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter
Read More
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
AJ News
Latest
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Harris touts administration’s commitment to labor in Las Vegas visit

Harris touts administration’s commitment to labor in Las Vegas visit

By Michael Lyle, Nevada Current - January 04, 2024
Meet the trade group fighting against clean energy standards

Meet the trade group fighting against clean energy standards

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023