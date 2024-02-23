search
Republican Bernie Moreno opposes existence of minimum wage

Moreno, who owns a chain of car dealerships, has been found liable for wage theft.

By Jesse Valentine - February 23, 2024
Bernie Moreno
Former Senate candidate Bernie Moreno is acknowledged at the Save America rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno doesn’t believe there should be a minimum wage.

Moreno, a car dealership tycoon and early cryptocurrency investor, expressed this view during a Republican primary debate for the U.S. Senate in Ohio. If he clinches the nomination, he’ll challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November. 

The moderator asked point blank if the minimum wage should exist.

“The markets are the best way to determine what wages should be,” Moreno said. “As somebody who has employed thousands of people here in Ohio, a good business owner knows that you pay good benefits, you pay good wages, you get good people. At the end of the day the market will flush that out.”

Ohio’s minimum wage for non-tipped employees increased on Jan. 1 from $10.10 to $10.45 an hour. For tipped workers it’s $5.25. Some smaller businesses in Ohio are permitted to pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

Moreno’s claims about being a good employer conflict with his record.

Between 2017 and 2022, at least seventeen of Moreno’s employees sued him for wage theft, claiming Moreno failed to properly compensate them for overtime work. In 2021, a judge sanctioned Moreno for destroying financial documents pertinent to the allegations. A jury ultimately ruled that Moreno had stiffed the original plaintiffs and Moreno was ordered to pay them more than $400,000 in damages.

Moreno settled most of the additional wage theft lawsuits out of court in the months preceding his senate campaign. 

In 2023, Sen. Sherrod Brown introduced legislation to crack down on wage theft. In 2021, Brown celebrated a Biden administration rule raising the minimum wage for federal workers to $15.00 an hour. In a statement, Brown called for raising the minimum wage for all workers.

Moreno has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Ohio’s Republican primary will be held on March 19. 

Jesse Valentine
More than 48,600 18-year-olds are registered to vote in Ohio, a 35% increase from late August

More than 48,600 18-year-olds are registered to vote in Ohio, a 35% increase from late August

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal - February 22, 2024
Key takeaways from Monday’s U.S. Senate Ohio Republican primary debate

Key takeaways from Monday’s U.S. Senate Ohio Republican primary debate

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - February 20, 2024
Mark Robinson gun raffle raises campaign finance questions

Mark Robinson gun raffle raises campaign finance questions

By Jesse Valentine - February 16, 2024
