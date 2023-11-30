search
Biden campaign pivots to focus on healthcare

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is launching a new ad today with a focus on health care costs, part of a larger push by the campaign to persuade Americans that former President Trump would revisit his attempts to do away with the Affordable Care Act if (ACA) elected to a second term.

By Kim Lyons - November 30, 2023
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. Biden will highlight the stark differences in how Democrats are tackling skyrocketing drug prices compared to their Republican counterparts as he gears up for an expected reelection announcement.
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The ad titled “Your Family,” viewed by the Capital-Star ahead of its wider release, features a nurse named Jody from Nevada who describes what she calls the “troubling” healthcare policies of the Trump administration.

“I’ve seen the heartbreak when parents are trying to figure out how they’re going to pay for a medicine to keep their kid healthy,” she says. “We are seeing lots of positive changes and thanks to President Biden and Vice President Harris, families can afford medication now. The Biden administration lowered the cost of prescription drugs and passed laws to make health care more affordable.”

Last Saturday, Trump wrote in a post on social media platform Truth Social that he was “seriously looking at alternatives” to the ACA, also known as Obamacare, if he wins reelection. saying the cost was out of control. “We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for 6 years against it, and then raised their hands not to terminate it.”

Trump’s attempts to repeal the ACA during his term failed, and repeated polls have shown the law is popular with voters. Tracking by KFF, formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation  found nearly 62% of Americans had a favorable opinion of the ACA as recently as this year.

“President Biden has made it a priority to lower costs and expand access to health care – and hard working Americans are seeing, and feeling, the results. It’s a stark contrast to Donald Trump’s America, where millions of Americans would lose their health care and see costs become even higher if his push to repeal the Affordable Care Act is successful,”  Biden-Harris 2024 campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

The ad will run in the Philadelphia market beginning Thursday and will run on general market programming, as well as national cable news.

Kim Lyons
