search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Biden rallies Democrats in Las Vegas: ‘Imagine the nightmare’ if Trump reelected

With a primary win all but inevitable, President Joe Biden used his Sunday appearance in Las Vegas’s Historic Westside to rally his most vocal supporters in a battleground state that delivered for him four years ago.

By April Corbin Girnus, Nevada Current - February 05, 2024
Share
President Joe Biden

With a primary win all but inevitable, President Joe Biden used his Sunday appearance in Las Vegas’s Historic Westside to rally his most vocal supporters in a battleground state that delivered for him four years ago.

In a roughly 30-minute speech at Pearson Community Center, Biden mentioned Tuesday’s presidential preference primary only in passing, instead using his time to highlight the achievements of his first term and scourge former President Donald Trump, who appears poised to secure the Republican nomination over challenger Nikki Haley.

“You all are the reason I am the president of the United States of America,” Biden told the crowd of invited supporters. “You’re the reason. You’re the reason Kamala Harris is a historic vice president. And you’re the reason Donald Trump is the former president. And you’re the reason we’ll make Donald Trump a loser again.”

Biden addressed myriad topics and made several campaign promises, including capping prescription drug prices for all consumers, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and removing every lead pipe in the country.

“Here’s the deal. The idea. If in fact you do what I hope you do, if you get more people registered to vote between now and the general election, elect all the Democratic congressmen and senators all across the country, give me a Senate and House, I’m going to bring back Roe v Wade,” said Biden.

One of the most touching moments of his speech focused on Biden’s signing in 2022 of the PACT Act, which expanded veterans benefits and made it easier for people to access health care for medical conditions possibly caused by exposure to open burn pits or other toxins, like Agent Orange during the Vietnam War Era.

Biden spoke of his late son, Beau Biden, who died in 2015. Beau Biden, a member of the Delaware Army National Guard, had slept within hundreds of yards of a burn pit in Iraq, said the elder Biden.

“He came home with stage-4 glioblastoma, a brain cancer that there’s no cure for. And he died. And he died,” said Biden. “The idea that he’d have to prove it was because of that is bizarre.”

Someone in a similar position today would not have that hurdle, Biden continued, before contrasting that with Trump refusing to visit a cemetery in France where American soldiers who died during World War II were buried. 

“He said those folks buried in that cemetery were suckers and losers,” said Biden. “Suckers and losers, the guy said.”

He added, “To call my son, to call your sons and daughters who gave their lives for this country suckers and losers. That’s how this guy thinks. Who the hell does he think he is?”

Biden also attacked Trump for his support of political extremism and political violence.

Democracy is at stake, Biden warned.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, who was one of several speakers to make comments before Biden, criticized the Nevada Republican Party for attempting to foment “mass chaos” and “mass confusion” this election cycle.

The Nevada Republican Party is holding a caucus on Thursday, two days after the state-run primary on Tuesday. The Nevada GOP, which is run by a recently indicted fake elector, designed their caucus so that candidates would have to choose between it or the primary. The result has caused confusion among voters and rendered Nevada largely irrelevant to the nomination process, as Trump will compete in one event (the caucus) while his only major challenger (Haley) competes in the other.

More than 151,000 ballots had been cast in the presidential preference primary by Sunday morning, according to the Nevada secretary of state’s office. The vast majority of those votes, 127,716, were cast through mail ballots while 23,677 were cast in-person during the one-week early voting period, which ended Friday.

In line with broader efforts to court voters of color, Biden also spoke of fulfilling his 2020 campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden also highlighted the benefits of the expanded child tax credit, which during the pandemic assisted 380,000 Nevada families. The expanded child tax credit reduced Black child poverty in half and Latino child poverty by 43%, said Biden, before Republicans refused to support it and allowed it to roll back to pre-pandemic limits.

Speakers prior to Biden also highlighted several Black Nevadans who achieved political milestones, including Aaron Ford, who when elected attorney general became the first Black person to hold a statewide constitutional office in Nevada, and Daniele Monroe-Moreno, who last year became the first Black woman to lead the state Democratic party.

Biden’s remarks included no mention of the $118.28 billion global security package released over the weekend that includes a long-anticipated overhaul of immigration law negotiated by a bipartisan trio of senators. Trump and House Republicans oppose the package.

Biden also made no mention of Israel or the assault on Gaza. More than a dozen pro-Palestinaian demonstrators stood outside the community center Sunday chanting and criticizing the president, saying he is allowing taxpayer dollars to fund genocide. Demonstrations like this are now common at campaign events.

Biden’s Nevada trip began Sunday at a fundraiser with approximately four dozen people at a private home in Henderson, according to reports from the White House travel pool. Politico reported top donors included Richard Perkins, Sasha Sutcliffe-Stephenson, Joe and Cynthia Asher, Brian and Myra Greenspun, Greg and Dana Lee, and Lexy Lionel.

Biden is scheduled to depart from Harry Reid International Airport for Washington DC midday Monday.

This story was originally published in the Nevada Current

April Corbin Girnus, Nevada Current
Tags:

Recommended

Other states’ ballot successes provide model for Arkansas abortion initiative

Other states’ ballot successes provide model for Arkansas abortion initiative

By Antoinette Grajeda, Arkansas Advocate - February 02, 2024
Republicans want to make it easier to challenge election results in court

Republicans want to make it easier to challenge election results in court

By Caitlin Sievers, Arizona Mirror - February 01, 2024
Top Republican U.S. Senate candidates call for gutting Social Security

Top Republican U.S. Senate candidates call for gutting Social Security

By Jesse Valentine - January 31, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter
Read More
Other states’ ballot successes provide model for Arkansas abortion initiative

Other states’ ballot successes provide model for Arkansas abortion initiative

By Antoinette Grajeda, Arkansas Advocate - February 02, 2024
Republicans want to make it easier to challenge election results in court

Republicans want to make it easier to challenge election results in court

By Caitlin Sievers, Arizona Mirror - February 01, 2024
Top Republican U.S. Senate candidates call for gutting Social Security

Top Republican U.S. Senate candidates call for gutting Social Security

By Jesse Valentine - January 31, 2024
Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell takes on Scott’s abortion record; he isn’t responding.

Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell takes on Scott’s abortion record; he isn’t responding.

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - January 25, 2024
Involvement in Jan. 6 attack could become litmus test for some GOP nominees

Involvement in Jan. 6 attack could become litmus test for some GOP nominees

By Bryan P. Sears, Maryland Matters - January 24, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Other states’ ballot successes provide model for Arkansas abortion initiative

Other states’ ballot successes provide model for Arkansas abortion initiative

By Antoinette Grajeda, Arkansas Advocate - February 02, 2024
After enacting strict abortion bans, Oklahoma GOP lawmakers seek more restrictions

After enacting strict abortion bans, Oklahoma GOP lawmakers seek more restrictions

By Carmen Forman, Oklahoma Voice - February 02, 2024
Republicans want to make it easier to challenge election results in court

Republicans want to make it easier to challenge election results in court

By Caitlin Sievers, Arizona Mirror - February 01, 2024
Top Republican U.S. Senate candidates call for gutting Social Security

Top Republican U.S. Senate candidates call for gutting Social Security

By Jesse Valentine - January 31, 2024
Oregon representative compared supporting LGBTQ+ people to supporting child abuse

Oregon representative compared supporting LGBTQ+ people to supporting child abuse

By Julia Shumway, Oregon Capital Chronicle - January 31, 2024