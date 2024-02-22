search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

More than 48,600 18-year-olds are registered to vote in Ohio, a 35% increase from late August

Ohio has seen a recent spike in young voter registration.

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal - February 22, 2024
Share
New voter registering
First time voter Fatima Romero registers to vote Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. 'It was all just new to me,' Romero says. 'It was a good experience.'

Ohio has seen a recent spike in young voter registration.

More than 48,600 18-year-olds are registered to vote in Ohio as of Jan. 6 — a 35% increase compared to late August, according to data analyzed by the Civics Center, a nonpartisan organization trying to increase voter registration. 

“What we typically see is that registration rates, especially for the youngest voters, can go up very significantly when young people become more aware of elections in which their votes will matter,” said Laura Brill, founder and CEO of Civics Center.

2024 is going to be a big election year between the presidential election, Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, a potential anti-gerrrymandering amendment proposal, three Ohio Supreme Court races, and the Ohio House of Representatives elections. Oct. 7 is the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 5 general election. Early voting for the March 19 primary started Wednesday and the deadline to register to vote was Tuesday. 

“When young people are registered, they tend to turn out at high rates when they know that their votes will make a difference,” Brill said. “I think a lot of it depends on whether the candidates and parties are really getting the word out to young people about what’s at stake.”

Ohio’s November 2023 election enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution and legalized recreational marijuana. 

“There were multiple, very high profile elections going on in Ohio,” Brill said. “It provided a concentrated deadline for people to focus on to get registered.” 

However, there is still a long way to go with getting young people registered to vote. More than 100,000 18-year-olds in Ohio remained unregistered to vote as of January, according to the Civics Center. 

Buckeyes For Voting Rights

Ohio State University senior Cassie Mohr helped launch Buckeyes For Voting Rights, a nonpartisan organization that helps students register to vote. 

“We just want every student at Ohio State that’s eligible to vote … to be able to cast their ballot comfortably and easily,” said Mohr, who is studying political science and public affairs. 

She first started helping people register to vote back when she was a senior at Westerville North High School, just north of Columbus. 

“I realized that a lot of students, a lot of 17-18 year olds, want to register to vote, but they don’t register to vote if nobody presents them with the opportunity,” Mohr said. “If nobody helps guide them through the process and helps them fill out the form and everything, then it’s something that people forget about.”

Nearly 90% of Ohio State students were registered to vote for the 2020 presidential election and 75% of students voted in that election, according to the Institute for Democracy and Higher Education.

“The hope is since voting is a habitual process, that we can get them engaged to talk about what issues matter to them,” Mohr said. “And then once we can get them engaged, then hopefully we can make them a lifelong voter.”

Ohio’s photo ID law

A law went into effect last year that makes it harder for out-of-state college students to vote in Ohio. 

Under the new law, Ohioans must show a photo ID in order to vote, meaning an unexpired Ohio driver’s license, a state ID card, U.S. passport or military card. A college or university ID does not count as a photo ID. 

Out-of-state college students who want to vote in Ohio must get a state issued ID card, but that invalidates their driver’s license in another state. 

Because of this, Mohr is concerned it will prevent some people from being able to vote — especially since Ohio State has more than 12,000 out-of-state students.

“I think that it’s going to put a huge strain on county board of elections offices,” she said. “This photo ID law is going to create a lot of chaos in November.”

Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin are all strict photo ID states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

This story was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal

Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal
Tags:

Recommended

Key takeaways from Monday’s U.S. Senate Ohio Republican primary debate

Key takeaways from Monday’s U.S. Senate Ohio Republican primary debate

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - February 20, 2024
Mark Robinson gun raffle raises campaign finance questions

Mark Robinson gun raffle raises campaign finance questions

By Jesse Valentine - February 16, 2024
Republican resolution shows intent to bypass voters in the 2024 presidential election

Republican resolution shows intent to bypass voters in the 2024 presidential election

By Caitlin Sievers, Arizona Mirror - February 15, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter
Read More
Key takeaways from Monday’s U.S. Senate Ohio Republican primary debate

Key takeaways from Monday’s U.S. Senate Ohio Republican primary debate

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - February 20, 2024
Mark Robinson gun raffle raises campaign finance questions

Mark Robinson gun raffle raises campaign finance questions

By Jesse Valentine - February 16, 2024
Republican resolution shows intent to bypass voters in the 2024 presidential election

Republican resolution shows intent to bypass voters in the 2024 presidential election

By Caitlin Sievers, Arizona Mirror - February 15, 2024
Will a Supreme Court decision settle Trump’s eligibility in Maine? Maybe, but more likely not.

Will a Supreme Court decision settle Trump’s eligibility in Maine? Maybe, but more likely not.

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - February 09, 2024
Why is Republican Eric Hovde slow walking his senate campaign?

Why is Republican Eric Hovde slow walking his senate campaign?

By Jesse Valentine - February 06, 2024
Biden rallies Democrats in Las Vegas: ‘Imagine the nightmare’ if Trump reelected

Biden rallies Democrats in Las Vegas: ‘Imagine the nightmare’ if Trump reelected

By April Corbin Girnus, Nevada Current - February 05, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Not if, but when: Parents of slain Parkland students urge Utah lawmakers to pass school safety bill

Not if, but when: Parents of slain Parkland students urge Utah lawmakers to pass school safety bill

By Kyle Dunphey, Utah News Dispatch - February 21, 2024
Key takeaways from Monday’s U.S. Senate Ohio Republican primary debate

Key takeaways from Monday’s U.S. Senate Ohio Republican primary debate

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - February 20, 2024
Human, financial costs of gun violence are growing dramatically, health care group says

Human, financial costs of gun violence are growing dramatically, health care group says

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - February 20, 2024
Mark Robinson gun raffle raises campaign finance questions

Mark Robinson gun raffle raises campaign finance questions

By Jesse Valentine - February 16, 2024
Abortion care and transgender health care are ‘parallel struggles’ in 2024 legislation

Abortion care and transgender health care are ‘parallel struggles’ in 2024 legislation

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - February 16, 2024
Ohio Democrats introduce education bills for universal school meals, teacher pay raises

Ohio Democrats introduce education bills for universal school meals, teacher pay raises

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - February 15, 2024