Republican Prasanth Reddy took thousands from election deniers and anti-abortion zealots

Reddy is running to represent Kansas’ third congressional district.

By Jesse Valentine - March 14, 2024
Capitol Building
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2023. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)

A review of financial disclosures show that most of congressional candidate Prasanth Reddy’s donations came from PACs and big donors. Many of these contributors have ties to far-right extremists.

Reddy is a medical doctor and a lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve. He is running in the Republican primary for Kansas’ third U.S. House district. If nominated, he will face incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in the general election.

From October to December 2023, Reddy’s campaign raised ​​$264,713.98. Of this sum, $107,839.27 came from individuals and $130,725 came from deep-pocketed PACs and other political committees.

More than $115,000 of Reddy’s contributions came from groups affiliated with Republican House members who are 2020 election deniers. This includes $5,000 from New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s E-PAC. Stefanik referred to indicted rioters who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol as “hostages.” Texas Rep. Roger Williams’ PAC also contributed $5,000 to Reddy. Williams was fired from the board of trustees at Texas Christian University for refusing to certify the 2020 vote count.

More than $120,00 of Reddy’s contributions came from anti-abortion groups and candidates. That includes from $46,225 from current Republican House members who co-sponsored the Life at Conception Act, which aimed to ban abortion with exceptions for rape or incest.

Reddy has not publicly said if he  is backing former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, but Reddy was formally endorsed by Stefanik in December 2023. Stefanik has said she is only endorsing candidates who back Trump’s reelection effort.

A Reddy spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story.

Jesse Valentine
Alabama House Democrats introduce bill to protect contraceptive access

