Republican Sen. Rick Scott makes empty, symbolic push to protect IVF

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) introduced a resolution on March 6 that he said would protect access to in vitro fertilization. A closer look at the text reveals it would do little to actually safeguard the procedure.

Scott co-authored the resolution with Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL). It is a response to the controversial Alabama Supreme Court ruling that granted personhood rights to frozen embryos and forced multiple Alabama health providers to pause IVF treatments.

“I have friends and family members who have used IVF and so do countless Floridians and Americans,” Scott said in a statement. “While IVF remains available in all 50 states, I believe it is important for the Senate to make clear our unwavering support for current and aspiring parents using IVF to start and grow their families.”

The resolution expresses sympathy for families struggling with infertility but does nothing to codify IVF access into federal law. It also encourages congress to pass laws that “promote the sanctity of human life.”

On Feb. 29, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) moved to pass the Access to Family Building Act, which would prohibit states from restrictive IVF and other reproductive procedures. The bill was blocked by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS).

Alabama’s Republican governor enacted a law in March to protect IVF patients and providers in the state from legal liability.

Scott has a history of opposing reproductive health care access.

In 2020, Scott cosponsored a national 20-week abortion ban that would have imposed criminal penalties on doctors who perform the procedure. In April 2023, he endorsed a Florida law banning abortion after six weeks of gestation. The Florida law also made it harder for victims of rape and incest to obtains abortions.

Scott served as governor from 2011 to 2019. In that time, he signed legislation that cut funding for reproductive health clinics.

A CBS News/YouGov poll published on March 3 found that 86% of Americans believe IVF should stay legal.

Scott is up for reelection in November. A primary to choose his Democratic opponent is scheduled for Aug. 20.