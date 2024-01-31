search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Top Republican U.S. Senate candidates call for gutting Social Security

In Pennsylvania, wealthy businessman David McCormick says the program is too costly to sustain.

By Jesse Valentine - January 31, 2024
Share
Dave McCormick
FILE - Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, meets with attendees during a campaign event in Warminster, Pa., March 7, 2022. Millionaire candidates and billionaire investors are harnessing their considerable personal wealth to try to win competitive Republican primaries for open U.S. Senate seats in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin has contributed millions to a super PAC supporting McCormick. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

On Jan. 31, 1940, Ida May Fuller of Vermont received the first ever Social Security check. For 84 years, the program has kept older Americans out of poverty. But now, multiple Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate are threatening to dismantle the program.

In Michigan, all three of the leading Republican candidates for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat have shown a willingness to cut Social Security and other federal aid programs. In May 2023, former Rep. Mike Rogers claimed Social Security was in need of a major overhaul.

“If  you deserve it, you should have it,” Rogers said. “But if you don’t deserve it, we don’t want to risk people who have worked their whole lives, paid into the system, and can’t get what they paid in. I think we have to do that and then we’re going to have to say every option is going to have to be on the table. If you’re 3 years old today and your life expectancy is 110, we’re just going to have a rethink about what work looks like and what retirement looks like.”

In November, former Rep. Peter Meijer told WJR radio that cutting Social Security would be necessary to address the national debt.

“We need to be looking at our entitlements,” Meijer said, “because you can get all of our discretionary spending in line, and we will still be spending far more than we’re taking in because Congress has, you know, just completely ignored trying to make, trying to get to the point where Social Security Medicare Medicaid don’t go bankrupt.”

Businessman Sandy Pensler, who previously ran for senate in 2018, listed reforming entitlements as a priority on his campaign website. 

Michigan’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is scheduled for Aug. 6, 2024.

The leading Republican candidates for senate in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have also called for overhauling Social Security. 

Wealthy businessman David McCormick, who is hoping to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in Pennsylvania, has repeatedly claimed Social Security is unsubstantiable and should not be promised to future generations.

“I don’t think my kids are going to be able to live under the same entitlements that all of us that are here,” McCormick said in 2022. “We have to face that reality and do two things at the same time: keep our promises to people we made them to, and change our entitlements in a way that are defensible and fundable into the future.”

Bank executive Eric Hovde, who is expected to soon announce a senate campaign in Wisconsin, made similar remarks in 2012.

“The retirement age is still 65, life expectancy is 79. So my view on Social Security is real simple,” Hovde said. “If you’re 50 or older we’re not going to touch it. If you’re under 50 you’re going to add two years to retirement age. If you’re under 40 you’re going to add two more years and if you’re under 30 you’re probably going to have to add another year.”

Multiple incumbent Republican senators have also put Social Security in the crosshairs. In 2010, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz once referred to Social Security as a Ponzi scheme. In 2022, Florida Sen. Rick Scott introduced the “Rescue America” plan, which would have required all federal programs to be reauthorized by Congress every five years, including Medicare and Social Security.

In Nevada, Republican senate candidate Sam Brown said Scott’s proposal would lead to a “better America.”

Approximately 67 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell takes on Scott’s abortion record; he isn’t responding.

Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell takes on Scott’s abortion record; he isn’t responding.

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - January 25, 2024
Involvement in Jan. 6 attack could become litmus test for some GOP nominees

Involvement in Jan. 6 attack could become litmus test for some GOP nominees

By Bryan P. Sears, Maryland Matters - January 24, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter
Read More
Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell takes on Scott’s abortion record; he isn’t responding.

Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell takes on Scott’s abortion record; he isn’t responding.

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - January 25, 2024
Involvement in Jan. 6 attack could become litmus test for some GOP nominees

Involvement in Jan. 6 attack could become litmus test for some GOP nominees

By Bryan P. Sears, Maryland Matters - January 24, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate candidates spar in first televised debate

Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate candidates spar in first televised debate

By Nick Evans - January 22, 2024
Whitmer: Abortion rights will be ‘front and center’ in the 2024 election

Whitmer: Abortion rights will be ‘front and center’ in the 2024 election

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - January 19, 2024
Secretary of State shoots down MIGOP bid to ditch primary elections

Secretary of State shoots down MIGOP bid to ditch primary elections

By Kyle Davidson, Michigan Advance - January 10, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Oregon representative compared supporting LGBTQ+ people to supporting child abuse

Oregon representative compared supporting LGBTQ+ people to supporting child abuse

By Julia Shumway, Oregon Capital Chronicle - January 31, 2024
Republican Kelly Ayotte won’t say who she’s supporting for president

Republican Kelly Ayotte won’t say who she’s supporting for president

By Jesse Valentine - January 30, 2024
Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden hit with ethics complaint

Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden hit with ethics complaint

By Jesse Valentine - January 30, 2024
Assembly lawmakers pass 14-week abortion ban Evers has vowed to veto

Assembly lawmakers pass 14-week abortion ban Evers has vowed to veto

By Baylor Spears, Wisconsin Examiner - January 26, 2024
Hispanic and teen fertility rates increase after abortion restrictions

Hispanic and teen fertility rates increase after abortion restrictions

By Eleanor Klibanoff, Texas Tribune - January 26, 2024