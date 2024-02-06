search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Why is Republican Eric Hovde slow walking his senate campaign?

Hovde is reportedly prepared to spend eight figures of his own money on his campaign.

By Jesse Valentine - February 06, 2024
Share

For eighteen months, it has been an open secret that Republican bank executive Eric Hovde is planning to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) in 2024. But now, the continued delay of his campaign launch is raising questions about Hovde’s viability.

Hovde is the CEO of Sunwest Bank, a financial firm based in Irvine, California. He previously ran for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin in 2012 but failed to advance past the Republican primary. He was reportedly recruited by the National Republican Senatorial Committee to run again in 2024.

“I’m taking a very serious, hard look at the Senate race,” Hovde first told the Wisconsin State Journal in April 2022.

Throughout 2023, there were various signs that Hovde was building a campaign infrastructure. In June, The Hill reported that Hovde was in the early stages of assembling a campaign staff. In August, the Washington Examiner said Hovde was meeting with Republican consultants. By December, Hovde had reportedly retained a senior adviser.

On Dec. 7, 2023, NRSC chairman Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said Hovde was definitely running.

“Eric Hovde is gonna get in that race,” Daines told a reporter. “We’re behind him.”

Hovde is now expected to announce his candidacy after the Super Bowl.

By delaying his campaign launch, Hovde may also be delaying media scrutiny. Despite owning property in Wisconsin, Hovde reportedly spends most of his time in Laguna Beach, California. In 2022, he backed an unpopular plan by Sen. Rick Scott to raise taxes on poorer workers and retirees.

Hovde is also extremely wealthy. The Hill reported that Hovde is planning to spend tens of millions of his own money on the campaign. This ability to self-finance enables Hovde to delay his campaign launch longer than other candidates.

A spokesperson for Hovde did not respond to a request to comment for this story.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Biden rallies Democrats in Las Vegas: ‘Imagine the nightmare’ if Trump reelected

Biden rallies Democrats in Las Vegas: ‘Imagine the nightmare’ if Trump reelected

By April Corbin Girnus, Nevada Current - February 05, 2024
Other states’ ballot successes provide model for Arkansas abortion initiative

Other states’ ballot successes provide model for Arkansas abortion initiative

By Antoinette Grajeda, Arkansas Advocate - February 02, 2024
Republicans want to make it easier to challenge election results in court

Republicans want to make it easier to challenge election results in court

By Caitlin Sievers, Arizona Mirror - February 01, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter
Read More
Biden rallies Democrats in Las Vegas: ‘Imagine the nightmare’ if Trump reelected

Biden rallies Democrats in Las Vegas: ‘Imagine the nightmare’ if Trump reelected

By April Corbin Girnus, Nevada Current - February 05, 2024
Other states’ ballot successes provide model for Arkansas abortion initiative

Other states’ ballot successes provide model for Arkansas abortion initiative

By Antoinette Grajeda, Arkansas Advocate - February 02, 2024
Republicans want to make it easier to challenge election results in court

Republicans want to make it easier to challenge election results in court

By Caitlin Sievers, Arizona Mirror - February 01, 2024
Top Republican U.S. Senate candidates call for gutting Social Security

Top Republican U.S. Senate candidates call for gutting Social Security

By Jesse Valentine - January 31, 2024
Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell takes on Scott’s abortion record; he isn’t responding.

Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell takes on Scott’s abortion record; he isn’t responding.

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - January 25, 2024
Involvement in Jan. 6 attack could become litmus test for some GOP nominees

Involvement in Jan. 6 attack could become litmus test for some GOP nominees

By Bryan P. Sears, Maryland Matters - January 24, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Republican Scott Parkinson falsely claims pedophiles are part of LGBTQ community

Republican Scott Parkinson falsely claims pedophiles are part of LGBTQ community

By Jesse Valentine - February 06, 2024
Biden rallies Democrats in Las Vegas: ‘Imagine the nightmare’ if Trump reelected

Biden rallies Democrats in Las Vegas: ‘Imagine the nightmare’ if Trump reelected

By April Corbin Girnus, Nevada Current - February 05, 2024
Other states’ ballot successes provide model for Arkansas abortion initiative

Other states’ ballot successes provide model for Arkansas abortion initiative

By Antoinette Grajeda, Arkansas Advocate - February 02, 2024
After enacting strict abortion bans, Oklahoma GOP lawmakers seek more restrictions

After enacting strict abortion bans, Oklahoma GOP lawmakers seek more restrictions

By Carmen Forman, Oklahoma Voice - February 02, 2024
Republicans want to make it easier to challenge election results in court

Republicans want to make it easier to challenge election results in court

By Caitlin Sievers, Arizona Mirror - February 01, 2024
Top Republican U.S. Senate candidates call for gutting Social Security

Top Republican U.S. Senate candidates call for gutting Social Security

By Jesse Valentine - January 31, 2024