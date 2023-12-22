search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Meet the trade group fighting against clean energy standards

The National Association of Home Builders contributes millions of dollars to Republican lawmakers.

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Share
Offshore wind turbines near Rhode Island
FILE - Offshore wind turbines stand near Block Island, R.I. on Aug. 15, 2016. The Biden administration says it will hold its first offshore wind auction next month. It's offering nearly 500,000 acres off the coast of New York and New Jersey for wind energy projects that could produce enough electricity to power nearly 2 million homes.

Home costs are skyrocketing and improved energy standards could help, but a lobbying group and its Republican benefactors are standing in the way of their implementation.

The National Association of Home Builders represents the interests of homebuilders, developers, and contractors. Their affiliated PAC donates to both major parties, but since 2012, their annual contributions to Republicans have been more than double what they’ve given to Democrats. In 2016 and 2018, it was more than quadruple.

Nearly one in three households struggles to pay its energy bills. Outdated building codes that allow builders to install inadequate insulation and technologies that use expensive fossil fuels are a significant factor in this crisis. At both the state level and the federal level, the NAHB has pushed for and even provided lawmakers with model texts for legislation to keep these outdated codes in place. Their goal is to keep construction costs low, even if it means higher costs for homeowners.

A prime example of this dynamic played out recently in North Carolina. In 2023, the state government’s Building Code Council was poised to adopt updated energy efficiency standards for new homes. Among the proposed changes were stricter rules for heating and cooling systems that would have reduced reliance on fossil fuels. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper endorsed the changes.

But in June, the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed a bill blocking that effort. In July, North Carolina public radio station WUNC obtained emails via a public records request that showed a NAHB lobbyist had advised Republican lawmakers on the language of the bill.

Cooper vetoed the bill. In August, the General Assembly voted to override his veto.

In 2019, the New York Times reported on a secret agreement between the NAHB and the International Code Council, a nonprofit organization that recommends building codes that are often adopted nationwide. In 2002, the International Code Council agreed to give the NAHB four of the 11 voting seats on two of its committees. According to the New York Times, the NAHB representatives on these committees consistently opposed increased energy efficiency standards. 

The NAHB wields influence in Congress as well. In September, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced an amendment to prohibit the ​​Department of Housing and Urban Development from updating energy efficiency standards. In 2022, Rubio received more money in donations from the home building industry than any other U.S. senator, including from several member companies of the NAHB.

The NAHB opposition to improved energy standards is now facing backlash from a diverse array of organizations.

In October, a coalition of energy, consumer, environmental justice and health advocacy groups signed on to a letter opposing Rubio’s amendment. In November, many of those same groups signed a letter urging the Federal Housing Finance Agency to require new homes with federally backed mortgages to have cleaner energy standards. 

According to a white paper published by the nonprofit American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, clean energy standards for new homes would reduce a homeowner’s total cost over time.

A representative of the NAHB did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this article.

Jesse Valentine

Recommended

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
 Republicans choose violence in bonkers day on Capitol Hill

 Republicans choose violence in bonkers day on Capitol Hill

By Jesse Valentine - November 16, 2023
Is 2024 the year of the Instagram moms?

Is 2024 the year of the Instagram moms?

By Amanda Becker, The 19th - November 15, 2023
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter
Read More
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
 Republicans choose violence in bonkers day on Capitol Hill

 Republicans choose violence in bonkers day on Capitol Hill

By Jesse Valentine - November 16, 2023
Is 2024 the year of the Instagram moms?

Is 2024 the year of the Instagram moms?

By Amanda Becker, The 19th - November 15, 2023
U.S. Department of Justice to join suit against Alabama AG’s abortion prosecution threats

U.S. Department of Justice to join suit against Alabama AG’s abortion prosecution threats

By Alander Rocha - November 10, 2023
Top Republican Senate candidates are endorsed by foes of Social Security and Medicare

Top Republican Senate candidates are endorsed by foes of Social Security and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - November 08, 2023
Most Americans want health exceptions in abortion bans. Political infighting keeps blocking them.

Most Americans want health exceptions in abortion bans. Political infighting keeps blocking them.

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris - November 07, 2023
AJ News
Latest
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Wisconsin’s fake electors settle lawsuit, acknowledge Biden won in 2020

Wisconsin’s fake electors settle lawsuit, acknowledge Biden won in 2020

By Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner - December 06, 2023